When Kangana Ranaut recalled working with Priyanka Chopra in Fashion: ‘We would look at her chup chup ke'

Kangana Ranaut had worked with Priyanka Chopra on the 2008 film Fashion. While Priyanka was a former Miss World and an established actor at the time, Kangana was still new to the industry. Kangana had once revealed in an interview that she used to get very starstuck in Priyanka's presence on the sets and would often look at her from a distance. Also read: Kangana Ranaut is ‘dictating own terms’, says the court: ‘She might be a celebrity but…’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kangana was once talking to the media on the heels of a fashion show for a clothing brand. She said that as she walked the ramp, the title song of her film Fashion was played and it reminded her of the days when she was shooting for the film with co-star Priyanka.

She said, “I was 19 or 20, I was very young. So I was once telling my friends that when Priyanka used to come on sets, I used to get so starstruck because she was this superstar on set. I used to be a model. Hum log aise chhup chhup ke Priyanka ko dekhte they (We would try to steal peeks of her). The song reminded me of those days. That was the time I had walked the ramp for the first time."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Madhur Bhandarkar film was a success and got two National Film Awards. Priyanka won the National Film Award for Best Actor for her role of Meghna Mathur, a small-town girl who becomes a successful model. Kangana won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for playing the role of Shonali Gujral, a successful model who experiences a downfall.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kangana and Priyanka had worked again in Hrithik Roshan-starrer Krrish 3 in 2013. Last year, Kangana called Priyanka a 'secular puppy' for her political views which didn't match hers. She had written on Instagram, "The way Priyanka Chopra has gone from being a nationalist to secular puppy. From being Modi ji’s biggest fan to his passionate critic and hater is evident. Basically, roti ke liye duniya nachati hai. Apne desh mein freedom toh hai. Jo karna hai karo (People dance for a meal. We have freedom in our country, do what you want).”

But a year before her slamming Priyanka, Kangana had praised her in an ETimes interview. Recalling her days on sets of Fashion, Kangana had said, "I felt like she is a friend, who shared food with me and asked me questions like ‘how do I look?, is this ok? how this dress is looking?' So I didn’t feel like she is my senior and she is such a big star. It was a nice feeling that she has that ability, it’s wonderful."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON