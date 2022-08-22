When Kapil Sharma joked about Karan Johar's 'Koffee ki dukan' during award show: 'You make one film and...'

Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan started around 18 years ago in 2004. Earlier this year, Karan announced the seventh season, which airs every Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar. But did you know, during an old award function, Kapil joked about Karan's talk show? Also Read: When Kapil Sharma said it was Karan Johar's ‘specialty’ to turn even conversation about 'country's economy' towards lust

During the 2017 Filmfare Awards, while Kapil Sharma was hosting the show, Karan Johar came and said, "Mein itni daer se wait kar raha tha ki tum mujhe bulaoge (I was waiting for you to call me on stage)." Kapil replied, “Aap wait he toh nahi karte hain. Ek show khatam hota hai, dusre mein judge bann jate ho, woh khatam hota hai toh teesre mein judge bann jate ho (That's the thing, you don't wait at all. You judge so many shows)."

He added, “Uper se coffee ki dukaan khol ke rakhi hai. Uper se time milta hai toh ek kaat film bana dete hain aur uss film ke sahare har ek award function mein ghus jaate hain (On top of that you have a coffee shop. And if you get time from doing all these, you make one film and then become a part of all the award functions because of that).”

In May, Karan announced the seventh season of Koffee With Karan. The new season premiered on July 7, 2022, with actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as guests. Both of them will be appearing in Karan's directorial Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which will release next year.

Kapil Sharma will be back on the small screen with the fourth season of The Kapil Sharma Show. On Sunday, Archana Puran Singh dropped a BTS video from the show's shoot, leaving all the fans excited. Kapil also shared a picture of himself on Instagram and captioned it, “New season, new look.”

