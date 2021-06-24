Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Bollywood / When Kareena Kapoor Khan talked about equation with Rani Mukerji: 'She has seen me cry'
bollywood

When Kareena Kapoor Khan talked about equation with Rani Mukerji: ‘She has seen me cry’

Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about her bond with Rani Mukerji when they appeared together on Koffee With Karan in 2004. Rani called Kareena a very ‘real’ person.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji in Mujhse Dosti Karoge.

Kareena Kapoor Khan came on the first season of Koffee With Karan with Rani Mukerji. During the episode, which originally aired in 2004, host Karan Johar asked them about their personal equation.

Even as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji insisted that they were friends, Karan Johar took out his ‘lie-o-meter’ and buzzed it, suggesting that they were lying.

At this point, Kareena admitted that while Rani is not her best friend, she is an ‘important part’ of her life. “We’re not the best of friends, Rani and me, where we meet every day. We might not talk for five or six months, she might get pissed off with me, I might get pissed off with her. But Rani has been there in times where she has seen me cry, where she has seen me in situations which I will never forget. So, she plays an important part in my life. She will always be a part of my life,” she said.

Meanwhile, Rani said, “Kareena and me will always be friends because Kareena is real and that’s what I love about her.” Karan agreed with Rani about Kareena and said, “She is honest and you get what you get.”

Rani and Kareena have acted together in a number of films including Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, Yuva and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Also read: Armaan Kohli slams news report calling his appeals to Salman Khan to allow him on Bigg Boss 15 ‘desperate’

Rani made her Bollywood debut in 1996 with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, four years before Kareena entered the film industry with Refugee. Rani starred in films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Saathiya, Chalte Chalte, Hum Tum and Veer-Zaara. Meanwhile, Kareena’s filmography includes films such as Chameli, Omkara, Jab We Met, 3 Idiots and Heroine.

While Rani will be seen next in Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari, Kareena’s next release will be Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

Topics
kareena kapoor khan rani mukerji

