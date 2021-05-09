When Kareena Kapoor recalled her mother Babita's reaction to live-in relationship with Saif Ali Khan

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been married for over eight years now and have two children. The couple tied the knot in October 2012 after a five-year courtship. They welcomed their second child, a baby boy, in February this year and Taimur Ali Khan in December 2016. They featured together in films such as LOC Kargil, Omkara, and Tashan. They fell in love on the sets of Tashan.

In 2019, Kareena recalled how Saif had told her mother Babita that he wanted to spend his life with Kareena. He had also said that they wanted to live together. Remembering her mother's reaction, Kareena had said that she was 'cool with it'.

Speaking to Humans of Bombay, Kareena said, "We'd been dating for a while, when he said he’s not 25 & can't keep dropping me home every night. So he told my mom, 'I want to spend the rest of my life with her. We want to live together.' My mom was cool with it. It’s so easy with him. Even when we decided to get married, it felt right."

She had also spoken about the struggle in her career and how Saif was there for her. "It started out great–I did amazing films. But then for a year, I didn’t work. I felt like my career was over; I was told to ‘re-invent’, become size 0...So just when I thought I was falling, Saif caught me. I’d met him before, but while we were filming Tashan, something changed. I wore my heart on my sleeve! He was so charming; I fell for him hook, line & sinker...He’s 10 years older than me & has 2 kids. But for me, he was just Saif–he helped me heal & love myself."

Saif had proposed to Kareena twice on a trip to Paris--once at a bar and then again at the Notre Dame Church. He chose the same city where his father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi had proposed to his mother Sharmila Tagore. Saif also has Kareena's name inked in Hindi on his forearm.