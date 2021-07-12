Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Kareena Kapoor said she didn't grow up in luxury: 'We didn’t have enough money for a driver'
bollywood

When Kareena Kapoor said she didn't grow up in luxury: 'We didn’t have enough money for a driver'

Kareena Kapoor had once opened up about growing up without luxury. The actor and her sister Karisma Kapoor were raised by their mother Babita Kapoor.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 04:46 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor talked about growing up with Karisma Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan had once said that despite her lineage, she and her sister Karisma Kapoor weren't brought up in luxury. The actor had said that she and Karisma were raised by their single mother Babita Kapoor, and used public transport like regular people. She added that their family couldn't afford a driver at one point.

Speaking with Hindustan Times in 2011, Kareena Kapoor was asked if, like her cousin Ranbir Kapoor, she also believes she was born into privilege. Kareena responded, "We weren’t brought up in luxury, as people think about the Kapoor clan. My mom (Babita) and sister (Karisma) really struggled to give me a better life. Especially my mom, because she was a single parent. Everything was very limited for us."

"Lolo went to college in local trains, but I escaped that because I didn’t go to college here. But I took the school bus like everyone else. We had one car and didn’t have enough money for a driver. It’s only because mom brought us up like this that we value everything we have today. The bad days we have seen have made us very strong and fragile at the same time. And the experiences have made me a very intense person," she added.

Also read: Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan is in beast mode at the gym, fans call him ‘Tiger Shroff lite’. Watch

Kareena had spoken about being raised 'single-handedly’ by their mother, Babita Kapoor in 2007 as well. Speaking with Mumbai Mirror at the time, Kareena had said that Babita ran a real estate business besides working on other small businesses. She added that the trio was 'left alone to fend for ourselves.'

Today, Kareena is a mother of two children. The actor welcomed her second son with Saif Ali Khan earlier this year. Her father, Randhir Kapoor, recently confirmed that the family has named the little one Jeh. Kareena and Saif were already parents to four-year-old Taimur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor karisma kapoor babita kapoor

Related Stories

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor wants to sleep over at Saif Ali Khan’s home in old cola ad, Preity Zinta-Fardeen Khan feature too

PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 07:07 AM IST
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor shares pic of her 'third child', announces book Pregnancy Bible: 'From conception to its birth today'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 02:25 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Mama cat brings her kitten for play date with human baby. Video is adorable

Novak Djokovic gifts his racquet to a young fan after Wimbledon final. Watch

Baloch singers’ rendition of Teri Mitti from Akshay Kumar’s Kesari wins hearts

Man springs into action to put out fire in front of neighbour’s door. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP