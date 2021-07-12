When Kareena Kapoor said she didn't grow up in luxury: 'We didn’t have enough money for a driver'

Kareena Kapoor Khan had once said that despite her lineage, she and her sister Karisma Kapoor weren't brought up in luxury. The actor had said that she and Karisma were raised by their single mother Babita Kapoor, and used public transport like regular people. She added that their family couldn't afford a driver at one point.

Speaking with Hindustan Times in 2011, Kareena Kapoor was asked if, like her cousin Ranbir Kapoor, she also believes she was born into privilege. Kareena responded, "We weren’t brought up in luxury, as people think about the Kapoor clan. My mom (Babita) and sister (Karisma) really struggled to give me a better life. Especially my mom, because she was a single parent. Everything was very limited for us."

"Lolo went to college in local trains, but I escaped that because I didn’t go to college here. But I took the school bus like everyone else. We had one car and didn’t have enough money for a driver. It’s only because mom brought us up like this that we value everything we have today. The bad days we have seen have made us very strong and fragile at the same time. And the experiences have made me a very intense person," she added.

Also read: Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan is in beast mode at the gym, fans call him ‘Tiger Shroff lite’. Watch

Kareena had spoken about being raised 'single-handedly’ by their mother, Babita Kapoor in 2007 as well. Speaking with Mumbai Mirror at the time, Kareena had said that Babita ran a real estate business besides working on other small businesses. She added that the trio was 'left alone to fend for ourselves.'

Today, Kareena is a mother of two children. The actor welcomed her second son with Saif Ali Khan earlier this year. Her father, Randhir Kapoor, recently confirmed that the family has named the little one Jeh. Kareena and Saif were already parents to four-year-old Taimur.