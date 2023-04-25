When Kareena Kapoor was told 'itna mat khao' during pregnancy: I used to eat five to 10 parathas a day

In 2012, Kareena Kapoor married Saif Ali Khan, who was earlier married to actor Amrita Singh. They became parents to son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016, and younger son Jehangir Ali Khan in 2021. In an old interview, Kareena talked about her pregnancy diet, and said she was told to not overeat. Also read: Kareena Kapoor says biggest taboo for female actors was to get married

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have two kids together.

Kareena Kapoor recalled her first pregnancy and said that she was ‘20 kilos overweight’. The actor said that for the first six months she tried to eat right, but after that she ‘enjoyed’ her pregnancy and ate lots of parathas.

"I am generally an hypochondriac, so I used to ask my doctor 100 questions! There would be a question every day until he told me, 'Listen, there's nothing to ask, just relax.' Of course, it was a first-time pregnancy and my sister (Karisma Kapoor) was just a phone call away. She would guide me. My doctor would ask me to come and weigh myself because he said you are 20 kilos overweight, itna mat khao! Actually, you are not supposed to overeat during pregnancy because then you get acidity. You have to eat right. I did try to do that for six months, but after that, it was all downhill. But I enjoyed my pregnancy," Kareena told Rediff in 2019.

When asked if her film Good Newwz (2019) reminded the actor of her pregnancy, Kareena said, "I had to wear a pregnant stomach – there are different phases in the film where she's three months, six months and then nine months pregnant. They made a prosthetic swimsuit of a belly and it was made in London. I had to wear that swimsuit under my clothes. It looked so natural with a belly button. I had forgotten what it was like to be pregnant. This was a pregnancy without parathas, that was a pregnancy with parathas! I used to eat five to 10 parathas a day. Now, I eat one."

Directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films, Good Newwz revolved around two couples' tryst with in vitro fertilization (IVF). Alongside Kareena, the film featured Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

Kareena is now filming for The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film is backed by Rhea Kapoor. Her upcoming projects include Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. Devotion of Suspect X, which marks Kareena's OTT debut and is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, is also expected to be out this year on Netflix.

