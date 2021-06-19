When Katrina Kaif cried to Salman Khan after John Abraham replaced her in Saaya: 'Teen din tak jhelna pada'

Salman Khan had opened up on how John Abraham had once replaced Katrina Kaif from a movie with Tara Sharma. He had also spoken about what happened when the tables were turned and Katrina was in a position to remove John from a movie, years later.

John Abraham and Katrina Kaif worked together in the 2009 film New York. He had worked with Tara Sharma in the 2003 film Saaya.

In an interview with India TV, Salman Khan had said in Hindi and English, "A long time ago, John Abraham had removed Katrina from a film. Now it was Katrina's turn (laughs). I remember the visual of Katrina that she was doing the film for which she was replaced by Tara Sharma later and Katrina was crying 'My whole career is destroyed'. Teen din tak woh jhelna pada (I had to bear it for three days). I felt, 'She's going to be one of the biggest stars we have in this country and why is she crying'. I said, 'You'll be laughing at this a few years down'."

"Then this movie came, she said 'John is in the film'. I said, 'So? It could be anybody in the film. You are doing a film for the script and director, whoever be the co-star. She said, 'No but he'd taken me out of that film'. I said, 'C'mon yaar be magnanimous. Today you're in a position ki aap kar sakti ho yeh (that you can do it)... He can be replaced anytime but it's not the rightest thing to do. She understood that (and) worked with John. The film became a big hit. Mere aur Katrina dono k badappan k wajahse John Abraham ko badi hit mili hai (Because of the nobility of both of us John Abraham got a big hit)," he had also added.

Salman and Katrina have starred in several movies together including Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Yuvvraaj, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda hai among several others.

Meanwhile, Salman was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, among others. On the other hand, Katrina will be seen sharing screen space with actor Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi. The actor also has Phone Bhoot co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar in the pipeline.

John will be seen next in Satyameva Jayate 2. The release of the film was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.