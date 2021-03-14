Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Masaba Gupta said that she and dad Vivian Richards are 'alike in many ways', have 'short temper'
bollywood

When Masaba Gupta said that she and dad Vivian Richards are 'alike in many ways', have 'short temper'

Masaba Gupta in a 2012 interview spoke about how she's very similar to her father, Vivian Richards.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 07:00 PM IST
Neena Gupta, Masaba and Vivian clicked together.(Instagram)

Fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta set the internet ablaze with her recent Instagram post, which featured her as a baby, with her parents, actor Neena Gupta and West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. "My world. My blood," Masaba captioned the post.

Masaba was raised by her mother, although she spent a lot of time with her father growing up. In a 2012 interview, she spoke about their equation.

She told Firstpost, "I have deep respect and love for both my parents. They are both their own kind of people, successful and yet not running with the herd. Through the time when I was between 8 till I turned 14, I remember my holidays with my father. He was very active in commentary then, travelling the world, and he would come to India quite often. I never really stayed with him, but Mom and I would go for holidays with him."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Anees Bazmee on restarting Bhool Bhulaiya 2 shoot: Due to restrictions, producers are bearing the burden of extra cost

Shirley Setia: There were days when I started doubting myself

Janhvi is a 'cherry bomb' in new pics. Check out Roohi star's new photoshoot

Randeep Hooda: The fact that filmmakers still find me unexplored is the biggest compliment

She continued, "We are alike in many ways. For one, I have his short temper. And we are both very selfish people. Well, selfish is a strong word, but we do come first. We matter the most to ourselves. We have the same view about the world. I think I inherited this, though we also talk things out and I realise his view of life is close to mine. For one, he always tells me, family is important; there is no such thing as a friend. If you have one true friend, it is a big thing! And mom and dad are both similar in their focus on what they do."

Also read: Neena Gupta, Vivian Richards feature with Masaba in this unseen, throwback pic: 'My world, my blood'

Masaba said in the interview that as a child, actor Satish Kaushik offered to sign on behalf of her father when it was time for school admissions. She also spoke about her stepfather, Vivek Mehra, to whom Neena has been married since 2008.

After spearheading a successful fashion label, Masaba made her acting debut with a semi-fictional Netflix series titled Masaba Masaba. The show, which also stars Neena as a version of herself, will return for a second season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
masaba gupta neena gupta vivian richards

Related Stories

bollywood

Neena Gupta, Vivian Richards feature with Masaba in this unseen, throwback pic: 'My world, my blood'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:04 PM IST
bollywood

Neena Gupta remembers the time when she and her husband followed daughter Masaba to Goa

PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:44 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP