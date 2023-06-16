When Mithun Chakraborty said industry never remembers losers: ‘You can only survive if you are good’

Mithun Chakraborty is among the big names in the film industry who has carved a name for himself with sheer hard work. He went from starving on the streets of Mumbai to becoming one of the most popular actors of the late 70s and 80s. While his struggle story is known to most of his fans, he once pointed out how his journey was not a bed full of roses, but filled with challenges. Also read: Mimoh defends dad Mithun Chakraborty's B-grade films

Mithun Chakraborty tuned 73 on Friday.

Mithun Chakraborty made his acting debut with Mrigayaa (1976), which fetched him the National Film Award for Best Actor. Some of his blockbuster films are Disco Dancer, Surakksha, Sahhas, Wardat, Wanted, Boxer, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, Pyari Behna, Avinash, Dance Dance, Prem Pratigyaa, Mujrim, Yugandhar, The Don, Jallaad and Agneepath. He was last seen in the Bengali film Projapoti. The actor turned a year older on Friday.

Mithun on challenges

When Mithun first came to Mumbai he had no place to live and even no money. Recalling his journey, the actor told Mans World India in 2022, “My journey has not been a bed of roses. My journey was all about challenges and the destination. I reached there after going through pain, struggle but I fought every day to overcome. I just want to tell people that if I can do it, so can you. Having said that, the film industry never remembers losers, you can only survive if you are good. I had to fight to reach where I am.”

Mithun on struggle days

“I did not come to Mumbai to become an actor. My first day in the city of dreams was confusing as I didn’t know where to go and how to go… I took 45 minutes round on the beach to find Matunga but soon realized that I am not moving in the right direction. I used to stay at Sunny Side building for ₹75 and had to sleep on the floor. I used to eat off the streets and became a member of Matunga Gymkhana only because I could have a bath there. It’s not been easy, but I have no complaints. Everyone calls me a legendary superstar, what else can I ask for,” he further added.

Mithun's last Hindi film was The Kashmir Files. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film performed very well at the box office. Recently, the actor's son Namashi made his Bollywood debut.

