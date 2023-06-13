Mimoh defends dad Mithun Chakraborty's B-grade films: ‘Not like his producers were going into losses’

Mimoh Chakraborty has defended his father, actor Mithun Chakraborty' s decision to work in "B-grade films" during his younger days in the film industry. Mimoh is the elder son of Mithun and Yogita Bali In a recent interview, Mimoh said Mithun did it all for the family as they needed the money. (Also read: Mimoh reveals parents Mithun Chakraborty and Yogita cried when his debut film failed) Mimoh talks about the struggles of his father Mithun Chakraborty.

While Mimoh is the first child of Mithun, he also has an adopted sister, Dishani Chakraborty. Their younger brother Namashi Chakraborty recently made his Bollywood debut with Bad Boy, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Mithun's B-grade films

Asked if Mithun or Mimoh ever regretted that the quality of films went down when the actor shot films in 30 days and invited producers to shoot them in his Ooty hotel, Mimoh told Siddharth Kannan, “He did it for us, he did it for the hotel. Every unit from Bollywood movies, and also from the South, they’d stay at our hotel, so there was always an influx. He was doing it for the money, but it wasn’t like his producers were going into losses. If they were spending ₹70 lakh on a film, they were getting ₹1 crore in return. He never had any qualms. That was a phase like ‘I want to save for my children’. Even today, he’s doing Dance Bangla Dance, Dance India Dance… Everything he does, he does it for us."

Mithun's downfall

Mimoh also said that he is proud everything that Mithun does is for his family. He added, “Honestly, my mother saw his downfalls more than us. When we were kids, dad was a superstar. Mom would tell us that whenever he delivered a flop, he would go into depression. He was doing four shifts a day at that time, spending two hours each on each set.” Mimoh added that Mithun brought the concept of vanity vans to India when he made a house of wheels and had a living room, sofa, etc inside the van.

Mimoh's career

Mimoh started his acting career with Jimmy. After his debut, he had a significant role in Vikram Bhatt's Haunted – 3D. He has since worked in films such as Rocky, Loot, Enemmy and Main Mulayam Singh Yadav, among others. Most recently, he was seen alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma in Jogira Sara Ra Ra.

