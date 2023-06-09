Mimoh reveals parents Mithun Chakraborty and Yogita cried when his debut film failed: ‘I was devastated’

Actor Mithun Chakraborty's son Mimoh Chakraborty recently talked about situations he had faced after his debut film Jimmy failed. He said his parents cried his film tanked. He recalled a review of Jimmy which said Mimoh wasn't fit to be a junior artist even. Mimoh said he was angry when a comedy show joked about his mother Yogita Bali after his failure. Also read: Mimoh Chakraborty: 'People believe I am not worthy of being Mithun Chakraborty's son' Mimoh Chakraborty talks about failure of his debut film.

Mimoh Chakraborty

Mimoh is the elder son of Mithun Chakraborty and Yogita Bali. He also has an adoptive sister, Dishani Chakraborty and a younger brother, Namashi who recently made his Bollywood debut with Bad Boy, which tanked at the box office.

When Mithun Chakaborty and Yogi Bali cried

Recalling how critics and people criticised his performance and Jimmy, Mimoh told Siddharth Kannan, "Mom, me and dad, all of us cried. All of us had a breakdown. Now I am just talking about it but back then, it was very hurtful." He said his mother showed him a particular review and added, “I remember after Jimmy's release, I was devastated when a review read that Mimoh Chakraborty isn't even fit enough to be a junior artist.”

“There was a comedy show where someone said that after watching Mimoh’s film, it feels like that ‘Yogita ki yogyata mein problem ho gayi (Yogita Bali is not capable enough).' I said ‘Don’t speak about my mom. Okay, dad is from the industry, he is a legend. What has mom done to you?' There is a moral code that you don’t speak about someone’s mother. Dad is okay, you can. I said you can mock me, you can laugh at my dad at my expense also, but why my mother,” added Mimoh.

Mimoh gained some amount of attention with the release of Vikram Bhatt's Haunted – 3D. He appeared in films like Loot, Rocky, Enemmy, Main Mulayam Singh Yadav and Rosh, all of which failed at the box office.

He was recently seen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra, which starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma in the lead roles. Directed by Kushan Nandy, the film received mixed reviews from critics and underperformed at the box office.

