Namashi Chakraborty says Rajkumar Santoshi was reminded of young Mithun on first meeting: 'Had no idea that I existed'

Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi Chakraborty recently talked about how director Rajkumar Santoshi didn't even know about his existence until he ended up in his film. Namashi made his Bollywood debut with Rajkumar Santoshi's film Bad Boy which was released last Friday. Talking about the film, Namashi revealed how he bagged the film without revealing he was the son of Mithun. Also read: Namashi wishes dad Mithun Chakraborty hadn't done Gunda Mithun’s son Namashi made his Bollywood debut with Bad Boy.

Bad Boy stars Namashi with Amrin Qureshi who also made her official Bollywood debut with the film. She is the daughter of film producer Sajid Qureshi. The film also has Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever. Released on April 28, the film clashed with Mani Ratnam's PS-2 and performed poorly at the box office.

During the film promotion, Namashi revealed he kept his identity a secret until Rajkumar Santoshi noticed a resemblance between him and his father Mithun. He told News18, “I didn’t tell anyone, including the casting directors, that I’m Mithun Chakraborty’s son. I bagged Bad Boy on my own merit. Raj ji had no idea that I even exist. When Sajid bhai showed him my portfolio pictures, Raj ji replied, ‘This boy looks good, reminds me of a young Mithun.’ That’s when Sajid bhai told him that I’m his son. I was just like any other fresh actor being pitched for a film.”

“Raj ji and my father were colleagues and he still didn’t know that Mithun has more kids. We come from a very humble and low-profile family. I never questioned why they don’t know me. I always believed in myself and knew that one day, I’ll land something on my own,” he added, sharing why he has no qualms about the director not knowing him beforehand.

Namashi is the youngest son of Mithun Chakraborty and Yogeeta Bali. His brothers Mimoh and Ushmey Chakraborty also joined the film industry but their films failed to create the same impact as their father's. Their mother Yogeeta Bali worked in films during the 70s and 80s.

Mithun was last seen in The Kashmir Files. His last Bengali film was Projapoti with Dev which became a blockbuster. He has Baap in the pipeline.

