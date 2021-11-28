Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Nargis promised to kiss Shammi Kapoor but refused later because he was 'a grown man'
bollywood

When Nargis promised to kiss Shammi Kapoor but refused later because he was 'a grown man'

Shammi Kapoor had once revealed Nargis spoke to him about Awaara and promised to kiss him if she bagged the film. The film also starred Raj Kapoor in the lead. 
Nargis had discussed Awaara with Shammi Kapoor.
Published on Nov 28, 2021 03:30 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Shammi Kapoor had once revealed that Nargis promised to kiss him if she bagged Raj Kapoor's Awara. However, she backtracked from her promise years later because he was all grown up. 

The 1959 film is one of Raj Kapoor and Nargis' biggest hit films. Bollywood film lovers continue to revisit theWhen Nargis promised to kiss Shammi Kapoor if she bagged Raj Kapoor's Awaara but backtracked later film decades later. Shammi Kapoor had revealed that Nargis' family was against letting her sign the film owing to rumours surrounding their relationship. 

“Once I met Nargis ji. I was in school and she was shooting my brother Raj’s film Barsaat. One day I found her in a pensive mood. She wanted to work in Raj bhai’s next film Awara, but her family was not ready, there were some rumours about them. I told her, keep faith in yourself and God, surely her family would not let go this opportunity as she was on the path of becoming a big star. She told me, ‘If gharwale maan gaye toh I will give you a kiss,’” he said, in an old interview with The Quint. 

RELATED STORIES

“You know, Barsaat became a big hit and Raj Kapoor started his Awara and Nargis was his heroine. By that time I had finished my school, joined and left college, started working with my father Prithiviraj Kapoor’s drama theatre, company roaming all around the country. By chance, I met Nargisji again in RK studio. She saw me and said ‘I remember my promise, but now you are a grown up man, so ask for something else.’ I said, ‘Gramophone.’” he added. She took him to a store, bought him a gramophone and a few records of his choice. 

Also read: When Raj Kapoor gave Shammi a ‘firing of his life’ after he worked on tobacco ad with Ashok Kumar: 'Aren't you ashamed'

Nargis and Raj Kapoor starred in a number of hit films, including Shree 420, Chori Chori, Aag and Anari. Meanwhile, Shammi Kapoor was seen in hit films such as Junglee, Professor, Kashmir Ki Kali, and Teesri Manzil, among others.  

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
raj kapoor shammi kapoor nargis nargis dutt
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP