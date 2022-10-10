When Navya Naveli Nanda called herself ugly after nani Jaya Bachchan removed her lipstick

Navya Naveli Nanda recently talked about her childhood years with her mother Shweta Bachchan and grandmother Jaya Bachchan on her podcast What The Hell Navya. When asked to describe Navya as a kid, Shweta recalled how Navya could cry about anything and throw tantrums. Once Navya called herself ugly after Jaya Bachchan told her she cannot wear lipstick on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. Also read: Jaya Bachchan goes out for movie with granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda

In the latest episode of the podcast, Navya asked Shweta and Jaya, “How was I as a child?” Replying to this, Shweta Bachchan called her a ‘big busybody’ and a ‘huge liar.’ “That was my biggest fight with you. Otherwise, you were fine, never gave trouble and you used to throw a lot of tantrums.” She also said that Navya could cry about anything, to which Jaya instantly disagreed to only agree later.

Shweta recalled how much Navya once wanted to come during an episode of Simi Garewal’s famous show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. “I wanted to come. I was obsessed,” chimed in Navya. But things took a different turn when Navya came and sat with her nana Amitabh Bachchan, mamu Abhishek Bachchan and nani Jaya Bachchan in the car while they were on their way to the show.

Jaya Bachchan revealed, “She (Navya) had lipstick and I said you can't wear lipstick. And I removed it. My god.” “That’s when you started saying I am so ugly. And we had to stop the car,” Shweta said and further added, “You always wanted to be the centre of attention.” Navya sounded surprised by this revelation and shared her fondest memories of playing with Amitabh Bachchan in his office while she pretended to be his assistant during her childhood days.

Navya is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda. While her brother Agastya Nanda is ready to foray into the acting industry with his debut film The Archies, Navya has no plans to enter showbiz. Meanwhile, She co-founded an online healthcare portal for women, named Aara Health, in 2020. She is associated with various programs and campaigns and aims to join her father’s business.

