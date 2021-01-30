IND USA
bollywood

When Neil Nitin Mukesh played a younger Govinda as a child actor. See pic

Neil Nitin Mukesh starred in 1989 film Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni as a child actor. He was seen singing a song on the stage in a shot from the film.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Neil Nitin Mukesh in a still from Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni.

Neil Nitin Mukesh has reacted to a Twitter user who shared a film still from one of his films, Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni, in which he played a cameo as a child actor. The actor had played the younger version of Govinda who was in the role of Ravi Verma in the film.

Bringing to the notice of the actor, a fan shared the picture and wrote, "Found this random movie called Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni on YouTube and realized that this face looked familiar @NeilNMukesh."

Neil took note of the picture and further elaborated about his appearance in the 1989 film. He replied to him, "This Radom movie was a blockbuster movie back then. Brilliantly directed by Mr Vimal Kumar ji and a fabulous story about how important family relations are. Will always be prod to be a part of this gem. #jaisikarniwaisibharnii."

Directed by Vimal Kumar, Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni starred Govinda, Kimi Katkar, Asrani, Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor and Gulshan Grover. Neil's singer father Nitin Mukesh had sung the title song of the film. The actor featured in the song, lip syncing to the lyrics on stage at an event.

Before Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni, Neil had also played the younger version of Rishi Kapoor in the 1988 film Vijay. The actor eventually made his full-fledged acting debut with 2007 film Johnny Gaddaar. Neil was last seen in Bypass Road and Saaho in 2019. He will now be seen in Tera Kya Hoga Johny and Firrkie.

The actor is married to Rukmini Sahay and the two are parents to two-year-old daughter Nurvi and often shares fun videos of the little one on his Instagram handle.

