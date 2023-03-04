When Pakistani actor Saba Qamar called Salman Khan ‘chhichhora’: ‘Sallu bhaiya se bohot dar lagta ha...’

Remember Pakistani actor Saba Qamar who co-starred late Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium? During a show, she once talked about why she won't work with Salman Khan even if he agreed to work with her. She also called him ‘chhichhora (indecent) which wasn’t received well by his fans. A video clip from the show has now resurfaced online. Also read: Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium co-star Saba Qamar regrets not speaking to him in his final days

Saba had appeared in an episode of the Pakistani TV show Good Morning Zindagi. It was aired in 2015. During the show, she was shown pictures of several Bollywood actors, including Hrithik Roshan, Emraan Hashmi, Ranbir Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Salman Khan, and was asked questions about them.

The host asked Saba to say ‘no’ to the following Indian actors under hypothetical situations -- and give a reason. When Salman's picture popped on the screen, Saba turned him down calling him ‘chhichhora (indecent)’. She said, “Ya Allah maaf kar de, Sallu bhaiya se bohot dar lagta hai (God forgive me for this, I am scared of Salman)," while holding her ears.

“Bahut chhichhore hai aap (You are very indecent)! He doesn't follow the choreographer at all. He invents his own styles. What is this, man,” she added while also imitating Salman's popular Dabangg hook step.

Besides Salman, Saba also rejected Emraan Hashmi. In her reasoning, she said she wouldn’t like to work with the Murder actor for the fear of 'mouth cancer'. When asked about rejecting Ranbir Kapoor for a hypothetical date, Saba who appeared to be a big fan of the actor, said with a heavy heart, “Nahi, kyuki maine suna hai tumhara Deepika Padukone ke sath chakkar tha toh…(No, I will not go out with you because I heard you were seeing Deepika Padukone).”

While Saba's words were not taken lightly by the audience in India, she had later clarified in a statement that whatever she spoke about each actor was meant to be just for ‘fun.' She expressed her love and respect for the film industry in India, especially Salman Khan. She also called him a ‘huge star’ and ‘humble.’

Saba made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with the film, Hindi Medium. She starred opposite the late Irrfan Khan. Directed by Saket Chaudhary, it was a romantic drama and was a hit at the box office.