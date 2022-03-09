Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium co-star Saba Qamar regrets not speaking to him in his final days: 'Wish I had called him...'

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar made her Bollywood debut almost five years ago with Hindi Medium, where she co-starred with the late Irrfan Khan. The actor subsequently never did another Hindi film as relations between India and Pakistan deteriorated and Pakistani actors suffered an unofficial ban in India. In a recent interaction, Saba opened up about her time on the set with Irrfan and her one regret- not staying in touch with him before his death. (Also read: Hindi Medium actor Saba Qamar mourns her ‘Raj’, Pakistani artists pay tribute to Irrfan Khan)

Irrfan and Saba's film Hindi Medium release in May 2017 and was a critical and commercial hit. But soon after, Irrfan was diagnosed with cancer. The actor died on 29 April 2020 at the age of 53 after a long battle with the illness. In a recent interview, Saba said that the news of Irrfan's death left her devastated.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Saba said, "I have that regret. After the film when his health deteriorated, I kept thinking that I will call him but I was busy with shooting and travelling so I couldn’t. Then one day I heard about him and I was devastated and shattered. That day I realised that one should avail the time they have, because that time never comes back. If you want to apologise to someone, or express your love then just do it, as that moment won’t come back. So I have that regret that I wish I had called him, spoken to him, and would have been in contact."

Saba did recall some fond memories of working with the celebrated actor. "He was such a fine actor, a gem of a person, maza aa gaya unke saath kaam karke (I had great fun working with him). I have learnt a lot from him," she said.

Saba is soon making a comeback to Indian screens with Zindagi and Zee5's upcoming web series Mrs & Mr Shameem. The show also stars Nauman Ijaz.

