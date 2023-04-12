When Priyanka Chopra looked on as Shah Rukh Khan was honoured at an event, Nafisa Ali shares throwback pic

Veteran actor Nafisa Ali has shared a throwback picture from when Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra attended a polo tournament in Delhi in 2007. It shows Nafisa presenting Shah Rukh the regiment's black polo jacket on the field as Priyanka, in a white polka-dotted dress, looks on while standing beside her. Nafisa also spoke in detail about the 61st Cavalry of her late husband, Col RS Sodhi.

Nafisa Ali has shared a throwback picture featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra.

She wrote, “This was when Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra came as chief guests to our polo tournament in Delhi … we presented him with the regiment‘s polo jacket. My husband's Regiment the 61st Cavalry was formed immediately after India’s independence in 1947 following the amalgamation of the princely states with India. All regular and irregular erstwhile state forces’ cavalry units were disbanded to raise a new Horse Cavalry Regiment. In 1954, the Gwalior Lancers, Jodhpur/Kachhawa Horse and Mysore Lancers, which were the cavalry regiments, were merged to form the 61st Cavalry. One of the world’s last remaining horse-mounted regiments — the 61 Cavalry — prominently known for its ceremonial and equestrian roles is set to be converted into a full-fledged armoured regiment.”

Sharing the achievements of the cavalry, she added, “The regiment also participated in the battle of Haifa in Israel. Haifa Day is celebrated every year on 23 September to pay tribute to the Indian cavalry regiments of Mysore, Hyderabad and Jodhpur, which helped liberate Haifa in 1918. The decorated regiment has also earned a Padma Shri, 11 Arjuna Awards, 9 Asian Games medals, a gold medal in Polo World Cup against Pakistan, silver in Jakarta Asian Games, among other accolades in equestrian sports. “The regiment is a symbol of India’s heritage” The Army’s 61st Cavalry has around 300 horses.”

Priyanka and Shah Rukh had attended the tournament months after the release of their 2006 film Don. It was a blockbuster and they went on to work again in its 2011 sequel, Don 2. The two recently attended the star-studded NMACC launch in Mumbai but were not spotted meeting each other at the event.

