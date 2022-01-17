When Priyanka Chopra snapped at her dad, forcing her mom to send her to boarding school 'to learn discipline'

Priyanka Chopra has ‘Daddy’s lil girl' tattooed on her wrist and continues to remain close to her mom Madhu Chopra after his demise. But as a kid, Priyanka had once left her mom so upset with her behaviour that she decided to send her to boarding school.

Priyanka had shared the story from her childhood in her memoir, Unfinished. The actor confessed after the birth of her brother Siddharth Chopra how she couldn't get past her “jealousy over all the attention he was now getting" and acted out.

Sharing the incident, Priyanka wrote in her book: “One evening, my parents and I were watching television together in their bedroom. I was lying on my tummy and snacking on some chips, and Dad asked me to pass them. ‘No,’ I responded, without taking my eyes off the screen. Dad asked again, and I said, ‘No,’ this time more firmly. And then, as if ‘no’ wasn't bad enough, I added: 'Can't you see that I'm busy!' Which was a variation of what Mom used to say: Give me time. Can't you see that I'm busy? I'll get back to you. Mom looked at my father, then at me, and then at my father again. 'Mimi needs to learn discipline,' she said."

The actor said that her mom “panicked, wondering where this disrespectful, spoiled child had come from” when she saw Priyanka talking back to her father, echoing her very own words. "

Claiming that the incident led her parents to take the decision to send her to boarding school, the actor said, "Dad wasn't concerned, but for Mom it must have been the last straw after many months of enduring my tantrums and attention-seeking behavior."

Priyanka's father Dr Ashok Chopra died of cancer in 2013. He was 62. Both her parents served in the army as doctors.

