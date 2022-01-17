Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spotted at LA restaurant, fans call them 'beautiful couple'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted out for a lunch date at a restaurant in Los Angeles on Sunday. After the restaurant posted a picture of them on social media, their fans showered love in the comments.

The official account of LA-based restaurant Shore Rider posted a couple of pictures of the two on Instagram on Monday morning and wrote, "We had the honour of serving the most iconic couple @nickjonas and @priyankachopra today at Shore Rider! Thanks for coming in and watching the game with us!" The caption was followed by beer mug and football emojis.

In the first picture, Priyanka can be seen wearing a red sweatshirt while Nick is dressed in a black sports jersey and black baseball cap. The two are seemingly waiting in line at the restaurant's teller. Nick is seen looking at the camera as Priyanka smiles in the second picture.

The picture received a lot of love from the couple's fans, who poured out their love for them in the comments. "Priyanka looks gorgeous!!! She’s glowing! Beautiful couple," wrote one. "Omg they are so cute," commented another. One commenter added, "Love them and I hope they enjoyed their time there".

Priyanka and Nick have been married since 2018. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about the importance of kids in their lives and that they hope to start a family soon. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Priyanka was asked whether her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra hopes to become a grandma someday. “They’re a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens,” she replied. When the interviewer pointed that both Priyanka and Nick lead very busy lives, she cheekily replied, “No, we’re not too busy to practise."

Also read: Priyanka Chopra has a cheeky reply when asked about starting a family: ‘We're not too busy to practise’

In 2019, in an interview to Vogue India, Priyanka had stated that having a baby was among her list of priorities in life. "Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list. For me, home is wherever I’m happy, as long as I have the people I love around me," she had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON