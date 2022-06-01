When R Madhavan said ‘I was very jealous of Dhanush'

R Madhavan, turned 51 on Wednesday. The actor who worked in hit films like 3 Idiots, Tanu Weds Manu, and Rang De Basanti, on Tuesday shared he was travelling to the US to promote his film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He posted a series of videos and photos from his flight on Instagram Stories. The Madhavan film had its world premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2022. Although the actor made a name for himself in both Hindi and Tamil cinema after making his acting debut with Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film Alaipayuthey in 2000, he once said actor Dhanush made him jealous. Read more: At Cannes Film Festival 2022, R Madhavan gives tour of his luxe hotel room

In 2015, when Madhavan sat down with IndiaGlitz for an interview, the actor was asked about filmmaker Aanand L Rai, with whom he worked in the Kangana Ranaut films, Tanu Weds Manu, and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. “Aanand’s expertise lies in the fact that he knows his artists really well. As a director he has told me things that gave me goosebumps, when I heard it. I am like why could somebody not tell me something like this?"

The actor, went on to add, “I was very jealous of Dhanush, when he was doing his next film with Aanand. Because I was going to miss that. I am going to be jealous of any other actor that Aanand works with.” Madhavan also termed Dhanush’s collaboration with Aanand “brilliant.”

The Tamil actor has reportedly signed his third film with Aanand. They worked together in the 2021 film Atrangi Re, which also featured actors Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. Dhanush and Aanand’s first film together, Raanjhanaa, was released in 2013. It also starred actors Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol.

Meanwhile, R Madhavan’s film Rocketry - The Nambi Effect is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer. Madhavan will be seen playing the role of Nambi Narayanan, alongside Simran Bagga. This movie is scheduled to be released in July 2022.

