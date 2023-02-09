When Rahul Roy called himself OG 'Aashiqui boy', said remakes were 'not as good as original films'

Rahul Roy celebrated his birthday on February 9. The actor, who is best remembered for his 1990 film Aashiqui, turned 55. In a 2013 interview he gave around the release of Aashiqui 2, Rahul spoke about being the original 'Aashiqui boy'. He also responded to claims that Mahesh Bhatt was not happy with his comment 'that Aashiqui 2 will not perhaps live up to the expectations of Aashiqui'. Also read: Rahul Roy reacts to Kartik Aaryan being cast in Aashiqui 3

While attending an event in 2012, Rahul was asked about Aashiqui 2 by the media. He had then said, "Honestly, if you look at any remake, Hollywood or Bollywood, whenever you have tried to remake it (a film), ask yourself has it been as good as the original." In a 2013 interview, Rahul was asked for his response to Mahesh Bhatt, who had directed the original and backed the 2013 remake as a producer, calling him 'delusional'.

Reacting to Mahesh's remark that Rahul Roy wanted 'Aashiqui to end with him', the actor told Rediff in 2013, "I am saying it myself that Aashiqui should not end with me. I don't hold the rights of the film. Mahesh Bhatt introduced me to the world of films. Till today, people remember Rahul Roy as the Aashiqui boy.I don't understand why they have to get hurt with my opinions. If a Rahul Roy is saying that Aashiqui 2 will not perhaps live up to the expectations of Aashiqui, it should not upset Vishesh Films (production banner) if they have so much faith in their film. It was they who taught me to be realistic and accept the truth. When I am giving the truth of what my film was, why is it affecting them?"

Further speaking about his comment on remakes not being as good as the original films, Rahul had said, "I still maintain that. All the eight songs of Aashiqui were chartbusters. How many songs of the new film have become chartbusters? Within three days, all the songs were a hit. When my film had released, we had only one television show to promote our songs and that was Chitrahar. Today, there are thousands of channels available across various media platforms. But after 23 years, people still remember the songs from Aashiqui. Today whatever Bhatt saab says doesn't affect me."

Last year, actor Kartik Aaryan announced his upcoming film Aashiqui 3 with filmmaker Anurag Basu. Aashiqui 3 will be produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and mark the first collaboration between Kartik and Anurag. Aashiqui (1990), backed by T-Series and Vishesh Films, was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt. Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal played the lead roles. The franchise was revived in 2013 with Aashiqui 2. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film featured Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.

