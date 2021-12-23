When Raj Kapoor introduced Amitabh Bachchan as 'tallest in our industry' to minister, he replied: 'But only in height'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan had once spoken about how he was in awe of late actor Raj Kapoor's cottage and wanted to get a 'peek inside this place'. In an old interview, Amitabh also recalled how Raj had introduced him as the 'tallest in our industry' to a minister. The actor also spoke about how he was never able to work with Raj.

Amitabh Bachchan and Raj Kapoor never starred together in a movie. However, in the song, John Jani Janardan from Naseeb (1981) Raj made a cameo appearance. The song also featured Shammi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, Rakesh Roshan, Waheeda Rehman, Sharmila Tagore, among many other actors. The film starred Amitabh, Shatrughan Sinha, Rishi Kapoor, Hema Malini, and Reena Roy in the lead roles.

In a 2016 interview with Ranbir Kapoor for India Today, Amitabh had said, "I never got to work with him (Raj Kapoor). I saw him working. But it was the greatest moment when he was a part of a song in Naseeb. We shot this song together and it was wonderful but we kept meeting. Shooting in RK (Studio), he was always there. We used to be in awe of the cottage and his white ambassador car that he used to come in. The way he would get out and get into the cottage, we used to watch from a distance. We used to imagine what is inside that cottage. When will I get an opportunity to just go and have a peek inside this place or to go up to the preview theatre and that used to be one of the greatest things."

“I remember the first time I was able to enter the cottage was when there was some celebration because a minister was coming to RK studio. So we were all gathered on the lawn outside floor number 1. Then Raj ji came and we all met and he said to the minister, 'Let's go and sit separately'. They were walking towards the cottage and he just turned and said 'Amitabh, you come'. I was shocked. Just three of us entering this cottage. For the first time, I saw this room of his where all his genius came out from. There's just a very low masnad (bolster ) and nothing else. I was very surprised all white and a very low masnad. He used to sit down on the floor. Then he (Raj Kapoor) said to the minister, 'I would like you to meet Amitabh. He is the tallest in our industry'. I know what he meant so I added, 'Yes sir but only in height'.”

Raj Kapoor died in 1988. His last major film was Vakil Babu (1982) where he appeared with his brother actor Shashi Kapoor.

