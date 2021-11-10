When Rajkummar Rao's mother told him Patralekhaa would be last girl she'd meet

Actors Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao have been going strong for over ten years and now, rumours suggest that the couple will be tying the knot soon. In 2018, Rajkummar had spoken about his mother's reaction to meeting Patralekhaa for the first time.

“Patralekha is my best friend -- we discuss cinema, we discuss acting or travelling. We’re not discussing marriage or babies because we like the way we are,” Rajkummar said in a statement. “When my mom first met Patralekha, she said that she’s going to be the last girl I’m meeting,” he added.

In 2019, when filmmaker Karan Johar asked Rajkummar Rao about his marriage plans with Patralekhaa he said, "I still feel like a kid honestly. I am not ready to get married. We are in a very happy relationship and we are very happy about it. Our parents are not complaining so there is no pressure to get married. And we both are focusing on our respective careers. It's not like we don't believe in the institution but right now we don't feel it's the right time. It's a mutual decision."

In an earlier interaction with Humans of Bombay, Patralekhaa revealed that she first saw Rajkummar in the film LSD (Love Sex Aur Dhokha). “I thought that the weird guy he played in the film was actually what he was like. My perception of him was already tarnished. He told me later that he had first seen me in an ad and thought, ‘I’m going to marry her’. It was so ironic," she recalled.

Patralekhaa also spoke about how she doesn't want Rajkummar's to help her with her career. “Five years down the line, Raj might be in that position (to help me in my career), but I don’t want to take it. It might be one film that will work or may not work, but it will be out there for people to judge. And I would never want to put him in such a position. Actually, a lot of people ask me, ‘Your boyfriend is so famous, why don’t you tell him (to get you some work)?’ I will never, in my life, want to ask him, ‘You know what, let’s do something together or get me some work.’ It’s going to just crush my self-respect,” she told Rajeev Masand.

