When Rakesh Roshan revealed he made Hrithik Roshan travel in taxis, autos, buses: ‘He’s a superstar, but he’s my son’

Rakesh Roshan turned 73 on September 6. The actor and director has given hits like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000) and the superhero series Krrish with his son, actor Hrithik Roshan. In an old interview, Rakesh, who won many awards for directing Hrithik in films like Koi Mil Gaya (2003), spoke about being a strict father to the actor. He also admitted that since he failed as an actor, he wanted his son to live his dreams. Also read: When Hrithik Roshan was in tears, talked about dad Rakesh Roshan getting shot by 'unknown assailants

Rakesh has acted in films like Khubsoorat (1980) with Rekha and Kaamchor (1982) with Jaya Prada. But some of his most notable works include the films he directed, like Khoon Bhari Maang (1988), and Karan Arjun (1995). His most recent films as a director were with Hrithik. Rakesh had once spoken about how Hrithik had done things in his life that he never could. He also revealed why he was happy that Hrithik had had some ‘ups and downs in his career’.

“He (Hrithik) has worked really hard. I failed as an actor. But like any parent, I wanted my son to live my dreams. Hrithik has done the things I could not do in my life. He’s a superstar, he is idolised by so many across the world. But he’s my son and he makes me a proud father. He has had his ups and downs in his career and I feel it should always happen because that’s how he will learn from his mistakes,” Rakesh had told DNA in 2017.

In the same interview he had also said that after Hrithik completed his college, Rakesh made his son travel in taxis, autos or buses. Rakesh said when Hrithik worked with him on Karan Arjun, he was not allowed to travel in the family car. He added Hrithik was 'just another assistant director' on set.

Rakesh said, “After graduating from college, he (Hrithik) was selected to learn special effects abroad. But he chose to be here and started working with me on Karan Arjun. As an assistant director. I was very strict with him. I made sure he would not sit with us for lunches, dinners. He would not travel in my car. Instead, he would travel with the other ADs, in taxis, autos or buses. We would be having breakfast on the same table at home, but on the set, he was not my son, but just another assistant. He would have to share a room with three other people and have food with them. That’s the way I thought he would learn much better.”

Apart from Karan Arjun, which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, Hrithik has assisted Rakesh on films like Khel (1992) and Koyla (1997). Rakesh then launched Hrithik in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. The film also marked the Bollywood debut of Ameesha Patel. Rakesh also has a daughter, Sunaina Roshan, with wife Pinkie Roshan.

