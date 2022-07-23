When Ranbir Kapoor requested Hollywood star Natalie Portman for a picture, but she asked him to ‘get lost’

Ranbir Kapoor has millions of fans across the globe but he had a bit of a fanboy moment himself when he bumped into Hollywood star Natalie Portman on the streets of New York a few years ago. He narrated the story of their meeting on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2016, when he came to promote his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Read more: Ranbir Kapoor on dealing with paparazzi after baby's birth

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Main New York ki sadak pe chal raha tha. Main bhaag raha tha actually, mujhe bohot zor ki bathroom aa rahi thi. Main bhaag raha tha hotel ki taraf aur woh phone pe baat karte hue aise guzar rahi thi. Nazar mili toh maine socha, ‘Yaar, yeh toh Natalie Portman hai.’ Toh main ghoom ke bhaag ke aaya aur kaha, ‘Ek photo, ek photo’ (I was walking on the streets of New York. Running, actually, as I needed to use the washroom urgently. I was running towards the hotel and she was passing by, talking on the phone. I realised that she was Natalie Portman so I turned around, ran to her and requested a picture),” he shared.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his excitement to get a picture with Natalie, Ranbir did not realise that she was crying. She angrily turned to him and said, “Get lost, I say!”

While narrating the incident, Ranbir revealed that though his heart broke when Natalie snapped at him, it did not make him any less of a fan. “Par aisa nahi hai ki main kuch kum fan ban gaya. Kal bhi agar woh mujhe sadak pe mil jaaye, toh main bolunga, ‘Ek photo, ek photo’ (It is not like this made me any less of a fan than I already am. If I meet her on the street tomorrow, I will again request a picture with her),” he said.

Ranbir will soon be seen in Luv Ranjan’s romantic drama, which pairs him opposite Shraddha Kapoor. He also has Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy, which is set to be released in theatres on September 9. Ranbir's latest film Shamshera released on July 22.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON