Ranbir Kapoor on dealing with paparazzi after baby's birth: 'I'll sit down with them, have a conversation'

Ranbir Kapoor is quite a private person and is hardly spotted by the paparazzi. When he is actually captured by the camera, the actor is a man of few words and mostly likes to maintain a distance from too much media attention. He has now opened about up about his love-hate relationship with the media and why he likes to give them a tough time sometimes. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor on prepping for baby: 'I am just dreaming with my wife, we have started to build a nursery'

Talking about how he has always been exposed to the pap culture in India, Ranbir told RJ Stutee on her chat show Aur Batao for Hindustan Times, “I used to have them hide outside my house. There were capers outside my bungalow and they used to be hiding there with their cameras on 24*7. They used to follow me."

He added, "I have a love-hate relationship with them. I feel like they are exposing my secrets, so I should also play hide and seek with them. I also try and give them a really hard time. I’ll say ‘gaadi yaha park karo, main peejhe se nikal jata hu (park the car here and I will sneak out from the backdoor)’ and they have been waiting for hours. If they are screwing my over, I can screw them over.”

Ranbir however, accepts that it’s the nature of their job. On being asked about how will be handle media attention after the arrival of his baby, he said, “I think I am going to have a conversation, I will sit down with them. They are lovely people, if you sit down with them and say something which means something to you, I think they will understand.”

Alia announced her pregnancy last month with a picture from her ultrasound session. Ranbir was also seen in the picture with his back to the camera. The couple tied the knot in April and will be seen together on screen for the first time in Brahmastra, releasing in September.

