Ranbir Kapoor on prepping for baby: 'I am just dreaming with my wife, we have started to build a nursery'

Ranbir Kapoor and wife Alia Bhatt are expecting their first child together. Ranbir is also returning to the silver screen after a gap of four years, with the film Shamshera releasing on Friday. He plays a dual role --of a father and his son--in the film for the first time. In real life as well, Ranbir is all set to become a dad. The actor has now revealed how he is preparing for his new role. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor addresses rumours of Alia Bhatt expecting twins days after dropping a hint

On being asked about how he is prepping for the arrival of his first child, Ranbir said on RJ Stutee's chat show Aur Batao for Hindustan Times, “Right now, I am just dreaming with my wife, taking each day as it comes. Like every budding parent, you read your stories, we have started to build the nursery, so doing all the fun things. But the anticipation, the excitement, the nervousness and the anxiety for such a thing doesn’t compare to anything. It’s beyond compare, so taking a day at a time.”

Ranbir recently seemingly planted the rumour of Alia Bhatt expecting twins in a recent interview with Film Companion. He was asked to share two truths and a lie without specifying which one was a lie. He said, “I am having twins, I am going to be part of a very big mythological film, I am taking a long break from work," leaving his fans to guess the lie. He later asked everyone to stop sensationalising his words.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April at the latter's house, with only close family members and friends in attendance. Alia announced her pregnancy last month by sharing a picture from an ultrasound session. She was working on her Hollywood debut at the time and has recently returned home to finish work on Karan Johar's directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

In September, Alia and Ranbir will also see the release of their first film together, Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy and is the first in a trilogy.

