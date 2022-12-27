When Salman Khan revealed he wanted kids but not 'the mother': Maybe I can work out a win-win situation for everyone

Actor Salman Khan, who clocked his 57th birthday on Tuesday, had once spoken about wanting children. In an old interview, Salman had said that he wants children but doesn't 'want the mother'. (Also Read | Salman Khan entertains Arpita Khan's kids Ayat and Ahil in Da-Bangg tour BTS video, fans say 'best mama ever'. Watch)

Salman's love for children is evident when he interacts with his nephew Ahil and niece Ayat, children of his sister Arpita Khan and her husband, actor Aayush Sharma. Earlier this year, a video was shared on Instagram in which Salman grooved to the song Allah Duhaai Hai from his film Race 3 and encouraged the children to dance with him.

Speaking with Mumbai Mirror in 2019, Salman had reacted when said that he loved children. The actor had said, "(Smiles) I want children, but with children comes the mother. I don’t want the mother, but they need one. But I have a whole village to take care of them. Maybe I can work out a win-win situation for everyone."

Salman has been in relationships with several people over the years. He reportedly dated former actor Somy Ali from 1991 to 1999. Salman was also reported to be in relationships with model Sangeeta Bijlani, actors Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif. He is currently rumoured to be dating model Iulia Vantur.

Salman made his breakthrough with a leading role in Maine Pyar Kiya (1989). He went on to feature in many films such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994), Karan Arjun (1995), Biwi No 1 (1999), and Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999). The actor also featured in Dabangg (2010), Ready (2011), Bodyguard (2011), Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Dabangg 2 (2012), Kick (2014), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), Sultan (2016), Bharat and Dabangg 3 (2019) and Antim: The Final Truth (2021).

Salman recently finished shooting for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and also features Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati in the leads. Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vijender Singh are also a part of the film. The movie is slated to hit theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023.

Salman's next action thriller film Tiger 3, which was previously scheduled to hit the theatres on April 23, 2023, will now release on the occasion of Diwali next year. The film also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role.

