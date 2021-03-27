Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Shah Rukh Khan refused to believe Hema Malini personally called him for Dil Aashna Hai
bollywood

When Shah Rukh Khan refused to believe Hema Malini personally called him for Dil Aashna Hai

Hema Malini once revealed that she personally scouted Shah Rukh Khan for her directorial debut Dil Aashna Hai. The actor starred opposite Divya Bharti in the 1992 movie.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 04:19 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan starred in Hema Malini's directorial debut Dil Aashna Hai.

Although she is the country's Dream Girl, Hema Malini has directed a few Bollywood projects as well. The actor made her directorial debut with Dil Aashna Hai, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Divya Bharti. It released the same year Shah Rukh made his debut with Deewana, also starring Divya. The featured Rishi Kapoor in a prominent role. Shah Rukh was fortunate to have received a chance to work with Hema in the initial years of his career. However, the veteran actor recalled that Shah Rukh wasn't ready to believe at first that Hema was calling him with an acting opportunity.

"I liked him in two of his television serials (Fauji and Circus) which, in those days, were running. So I got the telephone number and rang him up. For first, I think, few days he was not believing that I am calling him. He just took the telephone number and then he called back. Then I spoke to him, he was very nice. He said he will come and meet me after two days," Hema recalled during her appearance on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal.

Hema added that Shah Rukh also dropped by her house and met Dharmendra, who gave him his seal of approval. "I think he had everything to be a star. I called him home and I showed Dharam ji also. 'See, this is the boy I am going to take.' He said, 'Ya, ya, he's very nice. Take him,'" the actor added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

First Amitabh, now Pratik; Abhishek has classy response to constant comparisons

Emraan reveals Amitabh Bachchan didn’t go back to his car during a blizzard

Mira Rajput gushes about Shahid Kapoor's punctuality and blows him a kiss

Boney Kapoor unleashes tirade against 'unethical' RRR-Maidaan clash

Also Read: 'Ajay Devgn is a gentleman, he won't say this': Boney Kapoor compares 'unethical' RRR-Maidaan clash to a backstabbing

Almost three decades later, Shah Rukh is one of the biggest Bollywood stars with several hits to his credit. The actor is now working on his upcoming movie Pathan. Backed by Yash Raj Studios, the actor reunites with Deepika Padukone after Happy New Year and stars alongside John Abraham for the first time. He also will be seen playing a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shah rukh khan hema malini dharmendra

Related Stories

bollywood

Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies office with a ‘masculine and minimalistic theme’ designed by Gauri Khan

PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 06:38 PM IST
bollywood

When Sushant Singh Rajput spoke about why Ankita Lokhande gave up Happy New Year with Shah Rukh Khan

PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 11:33 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP