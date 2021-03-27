When Shah Rukh Khan refused to believe Hema Malini personally called him for Dil Aashna Hai

Although she is the country's Dream Girl, Hema Malini has directed a few Bollywood projects as well. The actor made her directorial debut with Dil Aashna Hai, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Divya Bharti. It released the same year Shah Rukh made his debut with Deewana, also starring Divya. The featured Rishi Kapoor in a prominent role. Shah Rukh was fortunate to have received a chance to work with Hema in the initial years of his career. However, the veteran actor recalled that Shah Rukh wasn't ready to believe at first that Hema was calling him with an acting opportunity.

"I liked him in two of his television serials (Fauji and Circus) which, in those days, were running. So I got the telephone number and rang him up. For first, I think, few days he was not believing that I am calling him. He just took the telephone number and then he called back. Then I spoke to him, he was very nice. He said he will come and meet me after two days," Hema recalled during her appearance on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal.

Hema added that Shah Rukh also dropped by her house and met Dharmendra, who gave him his seal of approval. "I think he had everything to be a star. I called him home and I showed Dharam ji also. 'See, this is the boy I am going to take.' He said, 'Ya, ya, he's very nice. Take him,'" the actor added.

Almost three decades later, Shah Rukh is one of the biggest Bollywood stars with several hits to his credit. The actor is now working on his upcoming movie Pathan. Backed by Yash Raj Studios, the actor reunites with Deepika Padukone after Happy New Year and stars alongside John Abraham for the first time. He also will be seen playing a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra.