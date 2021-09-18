When Shah Rukh Khan's death rumour made 'kid' Bhuvan Arora skip meals for two days

Actor Bhuvan Arora has recalled a childhood incident when he didn't eat for two days after hearing a rumour about the death of actor Shah Rukh Khan. Revealing that Shah Rukh was his favourite actor as a child, Bhuvan said that the news turned out to be a rumour after a clarification appeared in the newspaper.

In an interview with a leading daily, Bhuvan Arora said, "Shah Rukh Khan used to be my favourite actor when I was a kid. In fact, once there was also a rumour about his death and when I heard about it, I didn't eat food for two days. After those two days, a story appeared in the newspaper saying it was just a rumour' and since I didn't know the meaning of the word 'rumour', I ran to my father and asked him what this word means. Though he explained to me what 'rumour' means, he asked me to keep the newspaper aside and concentrate on my studies instead. So, yes, I used to be a die-hard fan of SRK."

Bhuvan also revealed that he had once stepped into Shah Rukh's shoes for the actor's movie, Fan. "I have also worn Shah Rukh's clothes once. There was a mock shoot for Fan and Adi sir (Aditya Chopra) suggested my name to do a scene instead of SRK. So, I did that one shot which is also there in the film. So I have met SRK briefly once and I also told him my admiration for him. If he gives you five minutes of his time, he is completely yours for that period of time. He is that good. He will be 100 per cent focused on you, so even if he speaks to you for 30 seconds, for those seconds, you are his world."

Also Read | With good work coming my way, I am on the right path: Bhuvan Arora

Bhuvan Arora is known for films such as Shuddh Desi Romance, Naam Shabana and Tevar. He recently wrapped a film with Yash Raj Films. Speaking with Hindustan Times, he said “I completed a YRF untitled film and along with that I am working with Raj & DK for web show with Shahid Kapoor. " Fans will see him next in Haathi Mere Saathi which releases on Saturday.