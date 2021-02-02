IND USA
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Shatrughan Sinha was chased by Shashi Kapoor with a belt, for being late: 'I would report at noon for 9 am shift'
When Shatrughan Sinha was chased by Shashi Kapoor with a belt, for being late: 'I would report at noon for 9 am shift'

Actor Shatrughan Sinha has admitted that his habitual tardiness once prompted Shashi Kapoor to chase him around with a belt.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:07 AM IST
Sonakshi Sinha poses with father Shatrughan Sinha.

Actor Shatrughan Sinha recalled an incident from his heyday, when co-star Shashi Kapoor ran after him with a belt, because of his tardiness. He said that he made up for it by learning his lines perfectly and getting through his scenes quickly.

In an interview, he recalled when his habitual tardiness left Shashi fuming. Shatrughan only made it worse by joking about the situation.

He told The Times of India, "Once, Shashi had come after me with a belt to hit me for coming late. I told him they had cast him because of his punctuality and me for my talent. He went, 'Dekho, how shamelessly he says that'." He added, "It was all in good humour, obviously. Shashi and I had a great camaraderie."

The actor said that the reason he was usually late to set was that he was very particular about doing an hour of yoga every morning. He said, "I didn't go late deliberately. I was just very particular about doing a round of yoga before leaving for work which took time, so I was invariably late. I would sometimes report around 12 noon, maybe even 12.30 pm, for a 9 am shift. But I had a very sharp memory; still do. So, I would read my lines and finish my takes in one go. That way we could finish even before time. I was a one-take artiste. If another take was required on an odd occasion, I would tweak it slightly so that the filmmaker had the option to choose the better one. No producer could ever blame me for a film’s delay which explains how I have done 10-11 films with Manmohan Desai and 13 films with Harmesh Malhotra. Why else would these producers repeat me? Do you know I was offered Sholay, Deewar, Satte Pe Satta and Achanak too?"

Also read: Shatrughan Sinha reveals why Rajesh Khanna was ‘very upset’ with him: ‘He passed away before I could apologise’

In the same interview, he expressed regret at not being able to make amends with the late Rajesh Khanna, over their political differences. In 1992, Rajesh contested the by-election on a Congress ticket, while Shatrughan was a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

