When Shefali Shah's job application with this pic was rejected and her fans were glad she was. See here

Shefali Shah is celebrating her 50th birthday on Monday. The versatile actor is known for her several memorable performances from Pyaari Mhatre in Satya to DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in Delhi Crime and Shamshunissa in Darlings. However, long ago, the actor had once sent a job application to the international airline, Cathay Pacific but was rejected. Her fans had called it the gain of the film industry which would have been at a loss had Shefali gone to become a flight attendant. Also read: Shefali Shah says people play her song Sapne Mein Milti Hai to annoy her: ‘Every time I went anywhere...'

Shefali Shah had sent this picture for a job.

Shefali once shared a picture of herself in a colourful knee-length shift dress and matching bellies and revealed that it was the same picture she had sent for the job application at the airlines. She had captioned it, “The picture I’d submitted for the Cathay Pacific application (laughing emoji) I got rejected (facepalm emoji).”

While many of her fans had shared their happiness that she was rejected and went on to become a noted actor, some of her industry colleagues had also shared similar experiences then. Isha Talwar, who played a pivotal role in Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, had written, “I applied too and got rejected then they called me a year later and I rejected them, why were we all sold the air hostess dream! Anyway.” Sandhya Mridul had also written, “Whaaat did not know! I got accepted but didn’t and didn’t take it and well here we are.” Divya Dutta had commented, “Alley mere baby!! Our gain!”

Four days before her birthday, Shefali had shared a long list of all that she was planning for her birthday celebration. It included inviting friends, asking family to record videos, finalising two dresses for the occasion in case one went wrong, indoor garden-themed decor with artificial flowers because of the heat and then planning a three-day trip with her girl gang a day later.

She shared it with the caption: "It's my birthday on the 22nd and I don't let anyone forget. I've started reminding and planning a month in advance... so much so that my family and soul sisters are packaged with me coz I give a list even before they have time to think. Like one said “let us do on our own na, or you will be choreographing everything and we will be puppets”. Yes she was screaming. Arey but I love planning parties and I know what I want so I'm just making their life easier or so I think. I'm soooo excited and I love the process and I don't need to be surprised..... so to start with I made a list..."'

