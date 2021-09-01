When Simi Garewal almost adopted a girl from orphanage but her parents showed up: 'It was heartbreaking'

Simi Garewal was married to Ravi Mohan, whom she described as a member of the 'aristocratic family of Delhi--the Chunnamals'. The actor tied the knot shortly meeting one another and were together for a decade. However, the marriage ended with a divorce.

While Simi has no qualms about the marriage not working out, she did once reveal that she regrets not having a child. In an 2013 interview with Filmfare, Simi revealed that she almost adopted a girl but luck was not in her favour.

"I nearly adopted a girl once. I went to an orphanage and found this girl called Vijaya, who was abandoned at the railway station by her parents. According to the rules, they had to publish her photograph in the newspaper. And within three months, if no one claimed the child, I could bring her home," she said.

"Till about two months, there was no news of her biological parents. But just when I was about to get her custody, the parents showed up. It was heartbreaking," she added. However, at that time, Dev Anand's words helped her move on. She said, "He’d always say, ‘I never carry my sorrows with me. I just put them in my pocket and move on.’" She took strength from his words and carried on in life.

Simi has starred in numerous films such as Mera Naam Joker, Karz and The Burning Train. However, she moved away from films and hosted talk show called Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. The show was popular among viewers in 1990s and early 2000s, with several actors such as Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Sanjay Dutt, and even political leader J Jayalalithaa appearing as guests.

After taking a break from television, she returned with Simi Selects India’s Most Desirable.