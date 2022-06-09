When Sonam Kapoor said she was like an apsara who tried to pull ‘sadhu’ Anand Ahuja out of his 'tapasya'

Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 36th birthday on Thursday. Currently residing in London with husband Anand Ahuja, the actor kicked off the celebrations on Tuesday, with an Instagram post she captioned, “Back home... birthday week starts!” The mom-to-be, who is pregnant with her and Anand’s first child together, spoke about what convinced her to marry the businessman in an old interview. Speaking about him being made of ‘great moral fibre’, Sonam said Anand sees things in ‘black or white’, not in shades of grey. Read more: Sonam Kapoor shows baby bump in new video with husband Anand Ahuja

In a 2020 interview with Filmfare, Sonam spoke about her relationship with Anand. She referred to him as a ‘sadhu’ and herself as his ‘apsara’. She said she was ‘lucky’ to have married someone like him.

“I’m not saying this because Anand’s my husband but because of the person he is. I call him Gautam Buddha. I tell him if you hadn’t met me, you would have left everything and gone off to the forest. He’s extremely idealistic. (Laughs) I’m like one of those apsaras pulling the sadhu out of his tapasya! I’m lucky to have married such a good human being. He’s so black and white that to an extent it’s annoying. Like we cannot do this and we cannot cut the queue… and things like that,” Sonam said.

Sonam also revealed what prompted her to marry Anand. She said he loved her even though she was ‘nuts’. Sonam added that Anand knew her ‘exactly’ how she is. He knew that she was someone who was moohfat (frank), and would ‘say whatever’ with ‘no filter’. She added that Anand loved her for who she was, and not because of her profession as an actor.

“He saw the person in me and not some glamorous heroine. He saw me as Sonam, someone who’s extremely naïve and moohfat (frank). And also, someone least competitive and ambitious. He said I cannot understand that being in the film industry you’re not ambitious. I was like being ambitious is not a bad thing. But I’m not ambitious to be No. 1. I’m more ambitious to do good work and work with the right people. When you work in the film industry your world becomes small. I didn’t want that to happen. I’ve had the same friends in the industry from the beginning. I’ve had the same friends through ups and downs. Not fair-weather friends,” Sonam said

In March 2022, Sonam announced she was pregnant with their first child with Anand. Sharing pictures of their maternity photoshoot, Sonam wrote on Instagram, “To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you.”

