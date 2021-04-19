Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Sushmita Sen bumped into Manushi Chhillar on a flight, gave her advice: 'Make India proud'
bollywood

When Sushmita Sen bumped into Manushi Chhillar on a flight, gave her advice: 'Make India proud'

In 2017, Sushmita Sen and Manushi Chhillar had a chance encounter aboard a flight. Watch what happened.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 02:01 PM IST
Sushmita Sen and Manushi Chhillar met aboard a flight.

In 2017, Manushi Chhillar became the sixth Indian to win the Miss World pageant. She bumped into Sushmita Sen, winner of the Miss Universe crown in 1994, on a flight. Their exchange was captured on camera.

The video showed Sushmita clasping Manushi's hands, and offering her best wishes and some advice. “Give it your best shot and then leave the rest in God’s hands. All the best," Sushmita said, adding that she must make 'India proud'. Sushmita kissed Manushi's hand, and wished her all the best. The meeting appeared to have taken place before Manushi's victory.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sara gazes at the moon while listening to Chalo Dildar Chalo in the Maldives

Disha posts pic from Maldives trip with Tiger, he shares message on staying home

Hansal compares Covid-19 in India and Pak, gets an offer of one-way ticket

Kangana says her parents had 'raging affair', lied about arranged marriage

Manushi, who hails from a family of doctors, was a third-year medical student at the time she won the Miss World crown. She is now eyeing her Bollywood debut, opposite Akshay Kumar, in the historical drama Prithviraj. Manushi was 'groomed' for months by Yash Raj Films, director Chandraprakash Dwivedi had told PTI after casting her.

"It is a huge honour to be a part of an Akshay Kumar-starrer and I will get to learn from someone who is the best in this industry. Prithviraj is a huge learning ground for me. For me, being on the sets every day is hugely enjoyable,” Manushi had said in a statement to ANI.

Also read: Rohman Shawl tries to cover face as Sushmita Sen reveals how he accidentally shaved off some of his hair, watch

Sushmita, meanwhile, made a comeback to acting with the streaming series Aarya. She was honoured with an award for her contribution to social welfare and women empowerment, and celebrated the achievement with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and her daughters, Renee and Alisah. “When our country recognises women, they empower women. To be born a woman is a gift but to be at the service of women is a privilege. To get awarded for the same is a humbling experience,” the actor said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sushmita sen pics sushmita sen's boyfriend sushmita sen manushi chhillar style manushi chhillar instagram manushi chhillar miss world

Related Stories

bollywood

Rohman Shawl tries to cover face as Sushmita Sen reveals how he accidentally shaved off some of his hair, watch

UPDATED ON APR 16, 2021 10:19 PM IST
bollywood

When Sushmita Sen recalled incident where 15-year-old misbehaved with her in public: 'Told him his life would be over'

PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 03:50 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP