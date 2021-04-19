When Sushmita Sen bumped into Manushi Chhillar on a flight, gave her advice: 'Make India proud'

In 2017, Manushi Chhillar became the sixth Indian to win the Miss World pageant. She bumped into Sushmita Sen, winner of the Miss Universe crown in 1994, on a flight. Their exchange was captured on camera.

The video showed Sushmita clasping Manushi's hands, and offering her best wishes and some advice. “Give it your best shot and then leave the rest in God’s hands. All the best," Sushmita said, adding that she must make 'India proud'. Sushmita kissed Manushi's hand, and wished her all the best. The meeting appeared to have taken place before Manushi's victory.

Manushi, who hails from a family of doctors, was a third-year medical student at the time she won the Miss World crown. She is now eyeing her Bollywood debut, opposite Akshay Kumar, in the historical drama Prithviraj. Manushi was 'groomed' for months by Yash Raj Films, director Chandraprakash Dwivedi had told PTI after casting her.

"It is a huge honour to be a part of an Akshay Kumar-starrer and I will get to learn from someone who is the best in this industry. Prithviraj is a huge learning ground for me. For me, being on the sets every day is hugely enjoyable,” Manushi had said in a statement to ANI.

Sushmita, meanwhile, made a comeback to acting with the streaming series Aarya. She was honoured with an award for her contribution to social welfare and women empowerment, and celebrated the achievement with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and her daughters, Renee and Alisah. “When our country recognises women, they empower women. To be born a woman is a gift but to be at the service of women is a privilege. To get awarded for the same is a humbling experience,” the actor said.