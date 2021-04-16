Rohman Shawl tries to cover face as Sushmita Sen reveals how he accidentally shaved off some of his hair, watch

Actor Sushmita Sen conducted an Instagram live session after she won a major award. Also seen in the session were her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and her daughters Renee and Alisah.

At the start of the live, Sushmita revealed that she had received an award. She said: “I received this award today. It is a national award. It’s called 'champions of change' and it is for social welfare and women empowerment. I know my father would be really, really proud as he served our nation as an officer of the Indian Air Force for many, many years.”





She added: "As I said in my acceptance speech today, to be born a woman is a huge gift from God but to be in service of women, now that is a privilege."

As Sushmita interacted with her fans later, she also shared the screen with Rohman and her daughters. The couple indulged in banter, as Rohman first appeared covering one side of his face. The two revealed later that while shaving in the morning, Rohman had accidentally shaved off some of his hair too.

Sushmita also said that she has been busy shooting for the next season of her web show, Aarya. With the first season, which released in 2020, she had made a comeback into acting after years. She also interacted with a fan from Delhi, who was thrilled to speak with her.

Sushmita had some time back shared a note on the tendency to repeat unhealthy relationship patterns and how we needed to break away from it. She had written: “When there is something we haven't healed in our lives, we can often find ourselves either being drawn into relationships that recreate the pain and wounding, or relationships that never touch the pain and wounding. We take a path of repetition (opportunity for re-enactment) or a path of opposition (opportunity to never be hurt that way again).” This had led to some speculation about their breakup.

Sushmita and Rohman have been dating since 2018. Since then, they have gone on numerous trips abroad and shared a number of posts together. On many occasions, the two are also seen exercising together.

