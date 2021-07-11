Sushmita Sen told Aishwarya Rai how she withdrew her Miss India form because of her: 'Bahut khoobsurat hai bhai'

Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan competed in the Miss India beauty pageant in 1994. While Aishwarya was a popular name already, owing to her modelling career, Sushmita wasn't as popular at the time. Sushmita eventually beat Aishwarya for the title of Miss India in 1994. However, did you know that the Main Hoon Na actor almost did not participate in the pageant that year because she was not confident that she could beat Aishwarya?

During an appearance on late actor Farooq Sheikh's Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Sushmita Sen had revealed that while she was submitting the form, she was informed that Aishwarya Rai was participating in the Miss India pageant and that 25 other women had already withdrawn their names from the competition. Sushmita, too, withdrew her application after learning about Aishwarya. However, her mother convinced her to compete for the title.

"(Sushmita was informed)'...25 girls have removed their names from Miss India this time, think about it, do you want to do or not?' I asked, 'why?' (They said) 'This time Aishwarya Rai is participating in Miss India.' I said, 'please return my form as well. I don't want to participate,'" the actor had said on the show in Hindi.

"Aish knows about this, I told Aish about this later that I withdrew my participation form. I was like, 'She's so beautiful and the world knows it. I don't want to go with her.' I returned home and was scolded at home by my mother. 'What is this, you lost hope without even trying? So what, let her win. If you think she's the world's most beautiful woman, then lose against her. What's the point of losing to someone else? Go give it your best shot,'" Sushmita added.

Not only did Sushmita beat Aishwarya for the title that year, but the two stars also brought home the crowns of Miss Universe and Miss World respectively. Almost three decades since the historic moment, Sushmita and Aishwarya have successful careers in Bollywood.

While Sushmita has been busy with the preparation of the second season of Aarya, Aishwarya has Ponniyin Selvan with Mani Ratnam in the pipeline.