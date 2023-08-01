When Taapsee Pannu shared that she was called ‘unlucky’ as her Telugu films didn't work

Actor Taapsee Pannu once revealed how she was considered an unlucky charm at a point in her career because her films weren't doing well at the box office. Taapsee, who has established herself as one of Hindi cinema's most bankable female actors, celebrates her birthday on Tuesday, August 1. (Also read: Fan asks Taapsee Pannu when will she get married, actor replies ‘I am not pregnant as yet’) Taapsee Pannu is celebrating her 35th birthday on August 1,

Taapsee's journey in films

Taapsee Pannu made her debut with Tamil movie Aadukalam, which was directed by Vetrimaaran and starred Dhanush in the lead. The film got critical acclaim and went on to win several National Awards. She then went on star in many Telugu films, before garnering attention in Akshay Kumar-starrer Baby in 2015. She gained further acclaim for her lead performances in Pink, Thappad and Manmarziyaan.

On being called unlucky

In an old interview with Scroll a few years ago, Taapsee had opened up about the phase in her career when she was considered an unlucky factor for films. She said, "Everyone started calling me an unlucky girl and an unlucky charm because a couple of my films in Telugu did not work. Honestly, I would not say that I thought a lot about these films before signing these films, because I had no clue at the time."

On learning from mistakes

She further elaborated how she learnt from her mistakes. "I was signing films based on the credible names, which clearly did not work in my favour. Since I do not come a from a film background, I learned from my mistakes. What was a setback, according to me, was that I was blamed for a film not working, where all I had to do was three songs or five scenes. But I often used to think, why me? It was not so much that it bogged me down, but it made me take the control in my hands in terms of choosing what I wanted to do, rather than listening to everybody else," said the actor.

Taapsee took a much-needed break after delivering six releases last year, including Looop Lapeta, Mishan Impossible, Shabaash Mithu, Dobaaraa, Tadka and Blurr. She will be next seen with Shah Rukh Khan for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki that is expected to release in December. She also has Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba and Jana Gana Mana in the pipeline.

