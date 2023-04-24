When Varun Dhawan asked David Dhawan to help get admission in posh school but he said no

Varun Dhawan entered the film industry not through his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, but through Karan Johar. The actor, who debuted with Karan's Student Of The Year (2012) with Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, did not expect his father to give him a big break in films. The actor, who turns 36 on April 23, shared that he knew since he was young that his father would want him to move ahead in life on his own merit. He recalled an incident from his school days when he wanted to switch schools and thought his father would help get through. Instead, after the results came in, his father told him that he wasn't supposed to get in. Also read: Happy birthday Varun Dhawan: From October to Badlapur his best performances

Varun Dhawan with his father, filmmaker David Dhawan.

The actor did end up working with his father David on the films Main Tera Hero (2014), Judwaa 2 (2017) and Coolie No. 1 (2020). He has also worked with his brother, director Rohit Dhawan on Dishoom (2016). But Varun also shared that his father was an outsider to Bollywood who worked hard and made it. When Varun was born, the Dhawan family stayed in a small one-room flat in Bandra and he had to make several sacrifices to become a successful filmmaker.

In a 2018 interview with GQ India, the actor had recalled when he wanted to attend the Dhirubhai Ambani school in Mumbai and had asked his father for help. He shared, "I remember this time I was in the 10th standard, when the Dhirubhai Ambani school had just opened and a lot of my friends were applying for admission. I remember telling [dad], I want to apply for this, can you make a call? The results came, and I didn’t get in. I asked him, did you make the call? He said no. You weren’t supposed to get it.”

Varun will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. He is currently working with Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the Indian version of Prime Video's Citadel with filmmakers Raj and DK. They attended the film's London premiere last week. Recently, it was also announced that there will be a sequel to his last film Bhediya (2022). The actor is expected to return with co-star Kriti Sanon for the sequel.

