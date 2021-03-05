Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Virat Kohli joked of Anushka Sharma's heels, conscious of his short height: 'I was a fool, she was so confident'
When Virat Kohli joked of Anushka Sharma's heels, conscious of his short height: 'I was a fool, she was so confident'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli met in a rather unconventional manner, during an ad shoot. While she was confident, he was a 'jittery and nervous'. Read the rest of the story here.
By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:23 PM IST
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married in 2017.

Actor Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are easily one of the most popular celebrity couples in India. In fact, it was their marriage in 2017 which set the template for other celebs to follow. And yet, the first time they met was rather awkward for both of them.

In an interview with American television sports reporter Graham Bensinger, Virat had revealed in 2019 how his nervousness got the better of him when they met for the first time for an ad shoot.

He spoke about how she had been told that he wasn't tall and that she must not wear high heels. Following the tip, Anushka turned up adequately dressed in a footwear with very short heels. But to a nervous Virat, even that seemed a lot, it appears. It didn't help that Anushka is a tall girl. A jittery Virat, thinking it would break the ice, ended up cracking a joke and blurted out as to why didn't she think of wearing a taller pair of heels!

Here's what he said: "The first time I met her I cracked a joke immediately. I was very nervous and that’s why I cracked a joke because I didn’t know what to do. I was standing on sets and was being all nervous and jittery. I thought I was being funny (when I cracked that joke), and I said something which wasn’t probably the right thing to say. She is tall and she was wearing heels (makes a gesture which isn’t too much) and she was being told that I am not that tall, I am not 6 feet plus or something... she walked in with heels and was looking taller than me and I was like 'didn’t you get a higher pair of heels'. Then she was like ‘excuse me’ and then I was like ‘no, I am just joking’. My joke became such a weird moment for myself. I was such a fool, to be honest. She was so confident, she is on sets regularly.”

Also read: When Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim attended Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's wedding: Saba Ali Khan shares pic

The couple got married in Italy. In August last year, they announced their pregnancy and welcomed a baby girl this January. The couple has named her Vamika.

