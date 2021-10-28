When Virat Kohli said Anushka Sharma's role in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil made him fall in love

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cricketer Virat Kohli earlier revealed in an interview that Anushka Sharma's character, Alizeh, in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil made him fall in love.
Published on Oct 28, 2021 06:38 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which released in October 2016, clocked 5 years on Thursday. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. Last year, Anushka's husband, cricketer Virat Kohli opened up about Anushka's character, Alizeh, which made him fall in love with her even more.

In an interview with Vogue India, Virat Kohli opened up about his marriage and relationship with Anushka Sharma. Talking about his favourite role played by Anushka, Virat had said, “Her role as Alizeh in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil continues to be my all-time favourite. She played that character not just effortlessly, but with a conviction that made me fall in love with her even more. Anushka is clear about what she wants to do and how she wants to do it. She gives 100 per cent to any project.”

Apart from Ranbir and Anushka, the film also starred, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan with special appearances by Shah Rukh Khan, Lisa Haydon, and Imran Abbas. The film's soundtrack won four Filmfare Awards in January 2017 and the movie went on to gross 237.56 crore (US$32 million) worldwide, becoming a commercial success.

RELATED STORIES

Read More: One year of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: 10 things you might not know about the film

On Thursday, Karan posted a video on Instagram, and wrote, “Of love, friendship, heartbreak and everything in between! The power of ek tarfaa pyaar grows stronger with all your love and passion too. A film, a story, an album, a cast & team that is close to my dil (red heart emoji) #5YearsOfADHM.”

Anushka has been away from the big screen for quite some time. The actor was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. The actor had earlier starred in films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Sui Dhaaga, Dil Dhadakne Do, Pari, among many others.

She also turned producer for the Amazon Prime series Pataal Lok and Netflix movie Bulbul. She is running her production company named, Clean Slate Filmz along with her brother. Her banner will soon release Qala, which will mark Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan's acting debut.

 

