Yami Gautam says she once told her mother to watch Kangana Ranaut's Queen instead of her own film

After making her Hindi film debut with Vicky Donor in 2012, Yami Gautam's second film was the romantic comedy Total Siyapaa. The film featured Yami as an NRI in London who introduces her Pakistani boyfriend, played by Ali Zafar, to her family. It was released in theatres on March 7, 2014 along with Queen, starring Kangana Ranaut. The actor recalled the time when she asked her mother, Anjali Gautam, to watch Queen instead of her own films as she didn't like the end result. (Also read: Yami Gautam mimics Kangana Ranaut in old clip, leaves her in splits: ‘You naughty girl I am gonna...’)

Along with Queen, another Hollywood film 300: Rise of an Empire was also being released in theatres. While Total Siyapaa had more screens at the time, Yami had heard that from someone else that Queen was a great film. When she spoke with her mother ahead of the release of the film, she recommended Kangana's film over hers.

In an interview with DNA, Yami said, “I remember it was my second film Total Siyaapa and Queen was releasing on the same day and I think a big action film (300: Rise of an Empire). All those discussions were happening with marketing on who is getting how many screens because three films are releasing. My team was very happy because apparently our film was getting more screens. I didn’t have any idea about all this so I stayed quiet. Everybody had done that math about opening day and math. Although I had good time working on the film and have great respect for it, I didn’t like when I watched it. It happens.”

She added, “I asked if anybody had watched Queen and someone from the team said it’s a great film. They were confident that we had more screens but I knew it didn’t matter. I called my mom and told her ‘it’s your wish if you want to watch my film but there is also another film, that is very good.’”

Recently, Kangana Ranaut had shared an old interview of Yami's in which she mimics the Queen actor. Sharing the video on her Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, “You naughty girl next time we meet I am gonna make you do this.” Yami had replied, “Hahaa..Oh God I am sure il fumble if I have to do this in front of you. Only out of sheer love & admiration.” Yami was last seen as an investigative journalist in the Zee5 film Lost which premiered on February 16.

