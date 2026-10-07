Where is Dheepesh Bhatt aka Shivohaam? DJ Frankie in Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Naa Ho left films, now trains Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Ram Charan

In the early 2000s, a minor side character appeared briefly in a popular Bollywood film. Introduced during a short matchmaking scene set in New York, the cute DJ with his signature bandana and headphones left a surprisingly funny and memorable impression on viewers. That actor was Dheepesh Bhatt, who played Frankie Ramdayal in Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003).

Dheepesh Bhatt in Kal Ho Naa Ho

Kal Ho Naa Ho's Frankie Ramdayal is now a celebrity trainer.

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However, Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Naa Ho remains Dheepesh Bhatt's only feature-film appearance. Released in 2003, Kal Ho Naa Ho starred Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film revolved around Aman (Shah Rukh), a man with a terminal illness who tries to set his neighbour Naina (Preity) up with her best friend Rohit (Saif), despite having feelings for her.

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{{^usCountry}} Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Kal Ho Naa Ho was both a critical and commercial success and won eight Filmfare Awards. Rather than capitalising on the immediate fame and pursuing a long-term acting career, he stepped away from the film industry to follow a completely different passion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Kal Ho Naa Ho was both a critical and commercial success and won eight Filmfare Awards. Rather than capitalising on the immediate fame and pursuing a long-term acting career, he stepped away from the film industry to follow a completely different passion. {{/usCountry}}

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He may have left the screen, but he did not go too far from the film industry. Over the years, Dheepesh leaned into fitness and developed a heavily muscular physique covered in intricate tattoos, many of which reflect his spiritual devotion to Lord Shiva.

Dheepesh as a celebrity trainer

The lean and youthful Frankie Ramdayal from 2003 now looks almost unrecognisable. Dheepesh has become a celebrity fitness trainer operating under the name Shivohaam. While he left the big screen, he never truly left Bollywood stars behind. He has trained Ranbir Kapoor for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Animal, and Aamir Khan for Talaash and Laal Singh Chaddha. Amitabh Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Ram Charan are also among his celebrity clients.

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He is married to Vrindda Bhatt, who is also a holistic wellness coach. With more than 23 years of experience in the wellness industry, Vrindda specialises in Yogic Psychotherapy and believes in the unity of the body, mind and energy for holistic well-being. She has coached several celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Kajol and Sushmita Sen.

Shivohaam and his wife also launched ShivFit, a gym and physical fitness centre in Mumbai, in 2017. Shivohaam introduced CrossFit to India and was Reebok's brand ambassador for nine years. He is also active on social media, where he regularly shares workout tips, nutrition advice and fitness guidance with his followers. Shivohaam currently has a fan following of around 939K on social media.