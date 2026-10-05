Played young Shah Rukh Khan in Baazigar, became a TV superhero, then quit acting to build media tech company: Where is actor Sumeet Pathak now?

Many may not immediately recognise the name Sumeet Pathak, but they are likely to remember his face. As a child actor, he played the younger version of Shah Rukh Khan’s Ajay Malhotra in the 1993 thriller Baazigar. The role was brief, but his performance stood out enough to earn him a Filmfare Award for Best Child Actor and open more doors in the industry. He continued acting through the 1990s, later became a popular television superhero in Hero Bhakti Hi Shakti Hai, and then gradually moved away from acting. Today, Sumeet is working in a very different part of the entertainment business as a media tech entrepreneur. Remember the child actor who played young Shah Rukh Khan in Baazigar? Here’s where Sumeet Pathak is now.

From Baazigar to more films Sumeet made his acting debut with Ek Ladka Ek Ladki in 1992. A year later, Baazigar changed the course of his career. As the young Ajay Malhotra, he played the childhood version of Shah Rukh Khan’s character and made an impression on audiences despite having limited screen time.

The success of the film was followed by more work. He appeared in Ikke Pe Ikka in 1994 and went on to feature in Rajkumar and Maahir in 1996. At the same time, he was also working on his training. He graduated from the National School of Drama in Delhi and received training in classical dance.

From child actor to television superhero Like many child actors, Sumeet eventually had to make the difficult move into adult roles. He returned to films in 2002 with Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, where he played Salman Khan’s brother. In 2004, he appeared in Taarzan: The Wonder Car with Vatsal Sheth.

His most memorable adult role, however, came on television. From 2005 to 2007, he played Joy Sehgal in Hungama TV’s Hero Bhakti Hi Shakti Hai. The show became particularly popular with younger viewers, with Joy gaining superpowers from Goddess Durga and using them to take on villains.

He was also active as a voice artist. He worked on popular animated shows including Oswald, Power Rangers, Richie Rich and Beyblade. He also lent his voice to the Hindi versions of several South Indian films.