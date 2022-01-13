‘Where you at Katrina Kaif?': Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi miss Phone Bhoot co-star as they go on a bike ride

Actor Ishaan Khatter posted a video of himself with actor Siddhant Chaturvedi on Instagram, which could be from the filming days of Phone Bhoot. The actors also tagged their Phone Bhoot co-star Katrina Kaif in the clip.

On Wednesday, Ishaan took to his Instagram Stories to share a clip of him with Siddhant taking a bike ride. While Ishaan was driving the bike, Siddhant was seen recording the video sitting on the backseat. The actor wrote, “Wya (Where you at?) Katrina Kaif," while sharing the video.

The throwback video appears to be from last year, when Ishaan, Siddhant and Katrina were shooting for Phone Bhoot. In July 2020, the first look of the film was shared online. Excel Entertainment's Instagram handle wrote: "Darna allowed hai, as long as you’re laughing along the way. #PhoneBhoot, ringing in cinemas near you in 2021."

Last year, Katrina shared a series of pictures with Siddhant and Ishaan during the shooting of the film. She captioned the picture, “Gang.” Siddhant also posted many of the pictures shared by Katrina and wrote as caption: "The #PhoneBhoot Gang! Vibe hai! @katrinakaif @ishaankhatter @ritesh_sid @phonebhoot @excelmovies."

Last year in February, Siddhant and Ishaan also shared a fun-filled video and asked Katrina to "come work out with the boys." To which she replied in the comments section, "You guys have done more shooting then me today."

Phone Bhoot is a horror comedy, produced by Excel Entertainment and directed by Gurmeet Singh. Written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. The film was earlier slated to release in 2021 but got delayed. It will now release on July 15, 2022.

Last year, Ishaan featured a small cameo in Hollywood film Don't Look Up. The film starred actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in the lead roles. Ishaan also has Pippa in the pipeline. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan as lead characters.

Meanwhile, Siddhant was last seen with actor Sharvari Wagh in Bunty Aur Babli 2. He will be seen next in director Shakun Batra's directorial Gehraiyaan, which also stars actors Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. The film will release on February 11, 2022.

