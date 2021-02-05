IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Katrina Kaif had a blast with her Phone Bhoot gang Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, see here
Phone Bhoot's cast members including Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter met on Thursday.
Phone Bhoot's cast members including Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter met on Thursday.
bollywood

Katrina Kaif had a blast with her Phone Bhoot gang Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, see here

  • Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter posted fun pictures of them together as the Phone Bhoot team members met up on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:39 AM IST

Actor Katrina Kaif on Thursday shared fun pictures with her Phone Bhoot gang, actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Also present in one of the pictures is the film's producer Ritesh Sidhwani.

Sharing them, she simply wrote "gang". Siddhant also posted many of the pictures shared by Katrina and wrote as caption: "The #PhoneBhoot Gang! Vibe hai! @katrinakaif @ishaankhatter @ritesh_sid @phonebhoot @excelmovies."

Ishaan too shared another bunch of pictures of the three of them and wrote: "We posed with my coffee so affogato drink it." Collectively, a number of stars dropped comments on the three posts. Names include Fatima Sana Shaikh, Shahid Kapoor, Dharma Productions head, Apoorva Mehta and fashion stylist and former actor Anaita Shroff Adajania.


Phone Bhoot is a horror comedy, produced by Excel Entertainment and directed by Gurmeet Singh. Written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the film is scheduled to release later this year.

In July last year, the first look of the film was shared online. Excel's Instagram handle wrote: "Darna allowed hai, as long as you’re laughing along the way. #PhoneBhoot, ringing in cinemas near you in 2021."


On their respective work fronts, Katrina will see the release of her film, Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. Through the later part of last year and early this year, Siddhant was busy shooting for his next with director Shakun Batra, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. He also has Bunty Aur Babli 2 in his kitty. Last year, Ishaan saw two releases online - Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy and Khaali Peeli with Ananya.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra goes bold in new photo shoot, says ‘I don’t want to be defined by where I come from’

Katrina maintained a low profile through much of the lockdown period last year, though the initial days of pandemic lockdown saw her posting fun posts of doing housework with sister Isabella Kaif.

Katrina's personal life is also making headlines every now and then. She is rumoured to being in a relationship with Raazi actor Vicky Kaushal.

Follow @htshowbiz for more


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
katrina kaif siddhanth chaturvedi ishaan khatter phone bhoot

Related Stories

Mira Rajput can hardly wait for Phone Bhoot.
Mira Rajput can hardly wait for Phone Bhoot.
bollywood

Mira Rajput ‘can’t wait’ for brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter’s Phone Bhoot. Check out her message

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 23, 2020 12:55 PM IST
Mira Rajput is looking forward to Ishaan Khatter’s upcoming film Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
READ FULL STORY
Phone Bhoot first look: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter create some mayhem.
Phone Bhoot first look: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter create some mayhem.
bollywood

Phone Bhoot first look: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter collaborate for horror comedy, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 20, 2020 02:17 PM IST
Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter will be seen in Phone Bhoot, a horror comedy produced by Excel Entertainment and directed by Gurmeet Singh. See its first look here
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Gautam Kichlu with real Kajal Aggarwal (left) and her wax statute (right) at Madame Tussauds Singapore.
Gautam Kichlu with real Kajal Aggarwal (left) and her wax statute (right) at Madame Tussauds Singapore.
bollywood

Kajal reveals Gautam flew to Singapore for just few hours to see her wax statue

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:40 AM IST
Kajal Aggarwal has shared a picture from the day her then fiance Gautam Kichlu flew to Singapore to have a private viewing of her wax statue at Madam Tussauds Singapore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Phone Bhoot's cast members including Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter met on Thursday.
Phone Bhoot's cast members including Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter met on Thursday.
bollywood

Katrina Kaif had a blast with Phone Bhoot gang Siddhant and Ishaan, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:39 AM IST
  • Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter posted fun pictures of them together as the Phone Bhoot team members met up on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhay Deol is all praise for Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker,
Abhay Deol is all praise for Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker,
bollywood

Abhay Deol lauds Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker for stance on farmers' protest

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:36 AM IST
Actor Abhay Deol has praised actors Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker for their support for the farmers' protest. Abhay called them brave and suggested that they should be included in next Rihanna video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Richa slams burning of Greta’s effigies, Kangana calls Twitter China puppet

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:48 AM IST
From Richa Chadha slamming burning of young activist Greta Thunberg's effigies to Kangana Ranaut reacting to Twitter for deleting her tweet, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu on the sets of Looop Lapeta.
Taapsee Pannu on the sets of Looop Lapeta.
bollywood

Taapsee has her 'chin up' as she focuses on film shoot amid tussle with Kangana

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:28 AM IST
Taapsee Pannu is currently shooting for Looop Lapeta and is seen lost in deep thought in between shots in new picture from the film sets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan posted a collage on son Abhishek's birthday on Friday.
Amitabh Bachchan posted a collage on son Abhishek's birthday on Friday.
bollywood

Amitabh on son Abhishek's birthday: 'He leads me now holding my hand'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:25 AM IST
  • Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share a photo collage with son Abhishek Bachchan on latter's birthday. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan has reacted to the ongoing farmers' protests and the farm laws. (Left: Photo by Biplov Bhuyan/ Hindustan Times)
Salman Khan has reacted to the ongoing farmers' protests and the farm laws. (Left: Photo by Biplov Bhuyan/ Hindustan Times)
bollywood

Salman Khan reacts to farmers' protests: 'Most correct thing should be done'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:35 AM IST
  • Salman Khan has reacted to the controversial farm laws and the protests that have followed. He said whatever is the most correct thing to do, should be done.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed daughter Vamika on January 11.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed daughter Vamika on January 11.
bollywood

Virat on welcoming Vamika with Anushka: 'Greatest moment in my life'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:35 AM IST
Cricketer Virat Kohli has talked about becoming a father and entering parenthood with actor Anushka Sharma. He said his love for his daughter Vamika and cricket can't be compared.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut has called Twitter a 'China puppet'.
Kangana Ranaut has called Twitter a 'China puppet'.
bollywood

Twitter deletes Kangana's tweet to Rohit Sharma, she calls it 'China puppet'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:52 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut has said that Twitter is threatening to suspend her account. Two of her tweets on the farmers protest were deleted by Twitter on Thursday for violating guidelines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Navya Nanda often posts pictures with her family members.
Navya Nanda often posts pictures with her family members.
bollywood

Navya Nanda wishes uncle Abhishek Bachchan on birthday: 'Partner in all crimes'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:47 AM IST
  • Actor Abhishek Bachchan got an early birthday wish from his niece Navya Naveli Nanda on Friday. She also posted a picture of them together and wrote a note alongside. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani tied the knot on Thursday and later partied with their friends and family, such as cousin Shraddha Kapoor.
Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani tied the knot on Thursday and later partied with their friends and family, such as cousin Shraddha Kapoor.
bollywood

Inside Priyaank-Shaza's wedding party: Cousin Shraddha, Anil Kapoor attend

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:58 AM IST
Stars such as Shraddha Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Nikhil Dwivedi, Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and others attended the wedding party of Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar’s next Bollywood release is biopic on revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh.
Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar’s next Bollywood release is biopic on revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh.
bollywood

Shoojit Sircar on OTT boom: Every boom is welcome as that means we are progressing

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:17 PM IST
Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar says the good thing to have a new medium is that it means consumption is increasing, which leads to creation of more content and that would lead to more opportunities for everyone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In nine years of her film career, Gautam admits she has been in phases with just one film in hand.
In nine years of her film career, Gautam admits she has been in phases with just one film in hand.
bollywood

I waited for these opportunities, says Yami on signing eight films

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:57 PM IST
The actor, who is thrilled that she has 8 films lined up this year and she is headline some of them. “I was waiting for good work.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Richa Chadha reacted to protests against Greta Thunberg.
Richa Chadha reacted to protests against Greta Thunberg.
bollywood

Richa Chadha calls burning of Greta Thunberg’s effigies ‘repugnant and immature'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:37 PM IST
  • Richa Chadha criticised the burning of Greta Thunberg’s posters and effigies, calling it 'foolish' and 'embarrassing'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhishek Bachchan turns 45 on Friday.
Abhishek Bachchan turns 45 on Friday.
bollywood

Happy birthday Abhishek: See precious family moments with Aishwarya and Aaradhya

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:04 PM IST
On Abhishek Bachchan's 45th birthday, here is a look at some of his pictures with family, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP