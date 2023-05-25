Who is Rupali Barua? The entrepreneur who married actor Ashish Vidyarthi

On Thursday, wedding pictures of actor Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua went viral on social media. The actor tied the knot with Rupali in Kolkata, followed by an intimate celebration. Reportedly, they had a registry marriage in a Kolkata club. The two have an age gap of 10 years between them. Also read: Ashish Vidyarthi gets married again, ties the knot with Rupali Barua at 60

Who is Rupali Barua?

Rupali Barua is a 50-year-old entrepreneur. She belongs to Guwahati, Assam and is associated with a handloom fashion store in Kolkata, NAMEG.

Unlike Ashish, Rupali isn't an avid social media user. Her Instagram profile has only 1124 followers while she follows 991 accounts back. Going by her reels, she enjoys dancing and spending time with her family members.

How did Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua meet?

While Rupali stays in Kolkata, Ashish is often seen visiting the city in his travel vlogs. Talking about how they met, the actor told Times Of India, "Oh, that's a long story. Will share it some other time." Rupali, on the other hand, said, “We met some time ago and decided to take it forward. But both of us wanted our wedding to be a small family affair.” She also commented about Ashish, "He is a beautiful human being and a great soul to be with.”

For the wedding day, Ashish, 60, was seen dressed up as a groom in a Mundu from Kerala. His bride, Rupali looked refreshing in a white and golden Mekhela Chador from Assam, as a tribute to her roots. She finished off her look with some golden jewellery inspired by South Indian temple art, as per her makeup artist. Seemingly, their wedding was attended by close family members and friends only in Kolkata.

Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife

Ashish Vidyarthi was previously married to Rajoshi Barua who is the daughter of actor Shakuntala Barua. Ashish and Rajoshi have a son, Arth Vidyarthi. Rajoshi is an actor, writer and singer.

Ashish was last seen in Trial by Fire and Kuttey, both released earlier this year. He has Netflix's Khufiya in the pipeline. The neo-noir spy thriller film is slated to release next year.

