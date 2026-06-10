Who was Kumod Raney, the family friend whose death has left Salman Khan heartbroken

On Tuesday, Salman Khan was seen fighting back tears as he attended the funeral of a close family friend Kumod Raney, accompanied by several members of the Khan family. The visuals, which have been widely shared online, left many concerned and prompted many to wonder about the loss that had moved the actor. As condolences continue to pour in, here's a look at the person whose death has left the Khan family mourning.

Who was Kumod Raney

Kumod Raney passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday.

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It has now been revealed that Kumod Raney, a close friend of Salman Khan and his family, passed away on Tuesday. Her funeral was held in Mumbai and was attended by Salman along with several members of the Khan family.

A look at social media posts suggests that Kumod was married to Juggey Raney, a longtime friend of Salman Khan. Over the years, she is believed to have shared a close bond with Salman and the Khan family, becoming a cherished part of their extended circle of friends.

Kumod was a Dubai-based entrepreneur and the founder of Reign Beauty Bar, a popular beauty and wellness venture in the city. She founded the Reign Beauty Bar in 2005.

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{{^usCountry}} According to a post shared on the brand’s Instagram account, with Reign, Kumod “attempted to create a high-standard beauty lounge that offers multiple services under one roof while not compromising quality”. Apart from beauty, she was passionate about interior designing, social media, and marketing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a post shared on the brand’s Instagram account, with Reign, Kumod “attempted to create a high-standard beauty lounge that offers multiple services under one roof while not compromising quality”. Apart from beauty, she was passionate about interior designing, social media, and marketing. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While Kumod largely stayed away from the spotlight, glimpses from her Instagram account reflected the close bond she shared with the Khan family. From attending social gatherings with Salman Khan and celebrating birthdays with Salman Khan to spending time with Sohail Khan’s ex-wife Seema Sajdeh, her posts captured several moments with the family over the years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Kumod largely stayed away from the spotlight, glimpses from her Instagram account reflected the close bond she shared with the Khan family. From attending social gatherings with Salman Khan and celebrating birthdays with Salman Khan to spending time with Sohail Khan’s ex-wife Seema Sajdeh, her posts captured several moments with the family over the years. {{/usCountry}}

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Her Instagram account had over 15,000 followers and featured 633 posts, offering occasional glimpses into her personal life, travels, business ventures, and cherished moments with family and friends. It is believed that she had a son named Kabir.

Kumod had celebrated her 60th birthday earlier this year with a grand gathering attended by close friends and loved ones, including Salman Khan.

Khan family mourns the loss

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On Tuesday, members of the Khan family came together to bid an emotional farewell to Kumud Rane, gathering to pay their last respects during her funeral ceremony. Among those present were Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Helen, and Salma Khan.

Several photos and videos of Salman attending Kumud Rane’s funeral have surfaced on social media. The visuals capture the actor visibly emotional as he paid his final respects to the bereaved family.

Later, Sohail took to Instagram to share a throwback photo with Kumud from happier times. Sharing the picture with Kumud, Sohail wrote, “I lost my beautiful sister today, nobody in the world can replace her. My heart goes out to Jaggi & Kabir as Kumud was thr lifeline.” “Times like these make you feel that life’s unfair and you begin to question the almighty. I pray that she’s happy wherever she is, we will miss her forever (heartbroken emoji),” added the actor.

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Salman’s sister Arpita also shared an image with Kumud on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Dearest Kumod, we will always cherish all the times we spent together. Your warmth, your love, your humour will be missed… We love you & I know you will always be looking over us. RIP my love.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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