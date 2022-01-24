Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Why Aftab Shivdasani feels we have to learn to live an “insulated life now”
bollywood

Why Aftab Shivdasani feels we have to learn to live an “insulated life now”

Actor Aftab Shivdasani along with his wife Nin Dusanj and one-year-old daughter Nevaeh, shuttles between UK and India.
Aftab Shivdasani says we have to live with the pandemic for some more time.
Published on Jan 24, 2022 07:21 PM IST
ByJuhi Chakraborty

Currently in the UK, actor Aftab Shivdasani worries looking around how the new wave of the pandemic has impacted normal lives yet again.

“I knew there is going to be waves. Covid is going to be part of our existence and one can’t get rid of it so quickly. It just depends on what kind of variant it is and how dangerous is that variant. With this one there have been far lesser number of deaths as compared to the earlier variants but this is going to be a cycle until we attain herd immunity,” he shares.

The actor, who along with his wife Nin Dusanj and one-year-old daughter Nevaeh, shuttles between UK and India, says, “Things are normal here but there are no restrictions, no lockdown but the cases are rising. I think we have to live in an insulated life now anyway. I keep travelling back and forth between India and UK. We have to try and be as safe as possible.”

Shivdasani notes that there is just one tiny solace in this whole dark situation. “One can only take solace in the fact that this is a less destructive variant,” the actor says about the Omicron crisis.

However, the actor is not letting his guard down, especially since he has to be mindful about his daughter since toddlers are contracting Covid in this wave.

“We don’t really go to crowded places and we don’t go to enclosed places,” he tells us, while adding, “If we have to go out we go to an outdoor place. Toddlers are getting it and there is very little research done in that area.”

